Transitional housing added to farmhouse shelter in Surrey

Ministry of Natural Gas Development and Responsible for Housing

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

People at risk of homelessness in Surrey will soon have access to more transitional housing and additional shelter beds with construction underway on the redevelopment of the Hyland Farms Shelter.

A new farmhouse will be built next to the current shelter to provide 12 new units of transitional housing to support men and women in need as they search for suitable long-term housing. It will also increase shelter capacity from 10 to 16 beds.

Located on a 37-acre farm at 17752 Colebrook Road in Surrey, the shelter and transition house will offer a peaceful setting where participants can get help with their recovery, set and achieve personal goals for their future and try to find a place to call home.

The two-storey farmhouse will be named the Bill Reid Memorial Shelter.

Options Community Services Society has successfully operated Hyland Farms Shelter for more than seven years.

Quick Facts:

The governments of Canada and B.C. will provide nearly $4.2 million through the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

The City of Surrey will provide the land valued at $2.8 million and funding through the Surrey Homeless Fund of approximately $150,000.

Options Community Service Society will provide approximately $420,000.

Quotes:

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation -

"Our Government is proud to support the expansion of Hyland Farms. In addition to achieving important social objectives for adults at risk of homelessness, we are helping to spur short-term economic growth in the community."

Stephanie Cadieux, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale -

"Housing and homelessness remains a top priority for the Province. Hyland Farms Shelter and their new transition house is an example of how we are working with our community partners to preserve and expand affordable housing options for people in need in Surrey."

Mayor Linda Hepner, City of Surrey -

"With an immediate need for transitional and supportive housing in our community, the City of Surrey is proud to be a partner in providing the land required for the redevelopment and growth of projects like Bill Reid Memorial Shelter. I am especially pleased that this worthwhile project is in recognition of one of Surrey's biggest boosters, Bill Reid."

Janice Boyle, Director of Development, Options Community Service Society -

"The Bill Reid Memorial Shelter will offer a unique agricultural setting for our clients. It will be a place for guests to regroup before they continue their journey of recovery and stabilization."

Associated Links:

CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of its operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca

Since 2001, the B.C. government has invested $4.9 billion to provide affordable housing for low-income individuals, seniors and families. More than 104,000 B.C. households benefit from provincial social housing programs and services. To find out more, go to: www.bchousing.org

