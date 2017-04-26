Translational Platforms to Model Pre-Diabetes, Diabetes, and Diabetic Complications, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

A key challenge in preclinical studies of diabetes is the lack of translational platforms that can model the various aspects of disease progression and associated complications.

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - In a live broadcast on Thursday, May 11, 2017, industry expert Dr. Judith Gorski, Global Director of Scientific Engagement at Crown Bioscience Inc., will present the development and utility of CrownBio's unique continuum of translational platforms that model various aspects of diabetes and metabolic syndrome, and how such platforms are used to predict the efficacy and safety of anti-diabetic therapies in humans.

Dr. Gorski will discuss the development of the ZDSD rat model, one of the most translational rodent model of prediabetes, diabetes, and diabetic complications (such as diabetic nephropathy). She will also discuss a spontaneously dysmetabolic and diabetic non-human primate model, and how insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes in this model bear close similarity to obesity-mediated insulin resistance in humans and share case studies on the utility of this model as a platform for therapeutics that ameliorate insulin resistance.

Attendees will learn about:

The latest rodent and non-human primate translational models to study diabetes pathology

Modeling prediabetes, diabetes progression, and associated complications (e.g., nephropathy) in these models

Examples of how these models are used to assess efficacy and safety of anti-diabetes therapeutics

For more information about this free webinar visit: Translational Platforms to Model Pre-Diabetes, Diabetes, and Diabetic Complications

