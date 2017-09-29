Translational Pulmonary Immunological Research Center (TPIRC) Appoints Jon C. Wolfe as President of the Board of Directors

Rare disease institute looks to business leader to guide strategies and growth

LONG BEACH CA--(Marketwired - September 29, 2017) - The Translational Pulmonary Immunological Research Center (TPIRC), a progressive research, clinical care and patient advocacy center created to advance the treatment of orphan diseases, has announced the appointment of Jon C. Wolfe as its new President of the Board of Directors. In his new role, Wolfe will be responsible for the general supervision, direction and control of the institute's business endeavors. Reporting to Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, Chairman of the Board, Wolfe will also partner with Dr. Randhawa to help guarantee that the entirety of TPIRC's directives, policies and resolutions are carried out.

TPIRC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and a rare disease institute combining basic research, cutting-edge clinical care, disease education and awareness and philanthropy under one roof. Located in Long Beach, CA next to Miller's Children's Hospital, TPIRC's research is focused on five orphan conditions: Food Allergy and Intolerance, Adult Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchiectasis, Immunodeficiency, and Airway Inflammatory Disorders.

Although each affects patients differently, concentrating on all five conditions at the research center allows patient populations to be locally cared for in the hospital adjacent to TPIRC, enhances impact by sharing research, medical and advocacy workforce costs and drives improved research discovery and clinical care models thanks to a safe, diverse and collaborative environment shared with local universities and laboratories.

"We are so excited to have Jon join our board as President," said Dr. Randhawa. "As President and CEO of House Advantage and Entourage Investment Group, Jon and his companies are industry leaders and Jon is known in many business circles for his forward strategic thinking, first-rate results and an unrelenting quest for perfection. It is that unmatched skill set Jon has that TPIRC needs and which will be immensely beneficial going forward. We can't wait to see where our new partnership leads us and the successes we bring to TPIRC overall," concluded Randhawa.

"I am very honored to be working with Dr. Randhawa and his entire team on the future of TPIRC," said Wolfe. "They have developed an incredible model with an unsurpassed legacy of success. To be able to support the wider proliferation and expansion of their previous success is a tremendous personal mission for me and among the first of many things I look to accomplish through immediately developing, implementing and monitoring standard business practices while always focusing on extensive fundraising operations.

"Rare diseases require clinical expertise by physicians who are scarce nationally," continued Wolfe. "These conditions lack the population numbers to drive advocacy and philanthropy to quickly impact the lives of those affected. This is what makes TPIRC so special and what presents such a tremendous opportunity for me to affect movement and forward growth," continued Wolfe. "Also, I have spent much of my free time involved in pediatric charities including Make-A-Wish, Olive Crest and more. This new role brings all my loves together in one place. I could not be more excited about the mission."

ABOUT TPIRC

The Translational Pulmonary and Immunology Research Center is a rare disease institute focused on five orphan conditions: Food Allergies, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchiectasis, Airway Disorders, and Immunodeficiency. Orphan diseases include rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States and more common conditions that have been neglected by the pharmaceutical industry. Because the pharmaceutical industry lacks the financial incentive to research, develop, and deliver treatment options for orphan conditions, patients have largely been ignored by the traditional medical community. TPIRC provides a medical home that advances advocacy, research, and clinical care and gives people with orphan conditions hope for a better life. For more information visit www.tpirc.com.

ABOUT HOUSE ADVANTAGE

House Advantage loyalty marketing technologies, reinforced by strategic expertise and deep industry experience, empower the world's most successful entertainment brands to seamlessly integrate powerful new marketing strategies and tools. With House Advantage, brands increase customer engagement, generate vital business intelligence, and boost per-customer share-of-wallet with seamless integration and total support for their existing systems. House Advantage is headquartered in Las Vegas, with offices in Macau SAR, Reno, NV, Edina, MN and Memphis, TN. For more information visit www.houseadv.com.

ABOUT ENTOURAGE INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC.

Entourage Investment Group, LLC (EIG) and its related subsidiaries engage in diverse entertainment & lifestyle investment, management, marketing and production business activities. The company was founded by Jon C. Wolfe, a business leader, investor, and philanthropist who serves as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.