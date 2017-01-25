TransUnion Introduces IDVision(SM) to Help Businesses Prevent Sophisticated and Evolving Fraud and Identity Theft

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - TransUnion ( NYSE : TRU) today unveiled IDVision(SM), a suite of solutions providing businesses with a holistic approach to fraud and identity management. IDVision helps companies stop sophisticated and evolving fraud while also protecting and restoring their confidence in conducting business.

In 2016 alone, more than $1.6 billion was lost by companies due to credit card application fraud.* While a significant amount, it is just a fraction of the overall cost burden impacting consumers, government organizations and businesses from diverse industries such as healthcare, retail, credit card and consumer lending.

"As fraud evolves and becomes more sophisticated, the legacy systems many businesses have in place are not sufficient to detect today's fraudsters," said Chris Cartwright, president of TransUnion's U.S. Information Services. "We developed IDVision to provide greater certainty now, and as fraud evolves -- while still meeting the expectations of speed and uninterrupted consumer experience our customers need. The IDVision suite works to learn and predict patterns of risk to help customers more strategically anticipate tomorrow's threats by staying ahead of fraudsters today."

IDVision brings together robust data assets with advanced analytics technology that links, interprets and analyzes information to discover anomalies and patterns of risk. Businesses receive actionable alerts and instantly delivered scores so they can make timely decisions.

As a result, companies across various industries can identify more good consumers to enable secure, confident and convenient authentication. Additionally, they can detect more fraud patterns at origination, during transactions and by monitoring portfolios -- allowing them to improve the customer experience.

IDVision Addresses Latest Fraud and Identity Theft Issues

TransUnion's IDVision suite is comprised of multiple solutions, addressing a variety of critical issues in the fraud and identity management space. For instance, the Synthetic Fraud Model addresses the key question of whether an identity has been fabricated or manipulated.

Digital Verification and Authentication solutions ensure consumers are who they say they are by examining hundreds of digital signals captured during an online or mobile transaction.

IDVision also includes the recently launched Fraud Prevention Exchange, a first to market solution designed to help both established lenders such as credit card issuers and emerging FinTech lenders combat online first party fraud by monitoring application velocity and reported fraud real-time.

"Fraud today does not just impact businesses' bottom lines with current customers, it also causes losses related to lost opportunities when frustrated customers walk away, and also from back office expenses incurred to manually review fraud," said Pat Phelan, senior vice president in TransUnion's innovative solutions group. "The fact that businesses can receive all of the fraud and identity management tools necessary to prevent losses in one suite of solutions sets IDVision apart from others in this growing industry."

Increasing Approvals While Stopping Fraud

A top 20 regional credit card provider recently utilized solutions from IDVision because it was incurring major fraud losses, in large part due to growing digital acquisitions. After implementing IDVision's fraudulent charge-off score, the issuer was able to pinpoint specific fraud behaviors earlier, before balances spiked and the damage was done. With a new customer management strategy using this score to limit exposure, the issuer achieved strong digital growth while reducing fraud losses, including:

15% portfolio growth while reducing total fraud losses by 10%

$1.36 million annual cost savings enabled

"As businesses seek to meet aggressive revenue growth targets with new customer acquisition, they have struggled to verify the identities of new prospects and customers who wish to sign up through digital channels," wrote analysts Andras Cser and Merritt Maxim in the November 2016 Forrester report, Breakout Vendors: Social Identity And Eligibility Verification (SIDEV). "Companies are finding that using only credit-file header data to verify an online user's identity is no longer sufficient to protect against fraud. Forrester's interviewees indicate that they want to know about the user's device reputation and phone number reputation, and also conduct risk scoring on any fraudulent activity relating to the customer's provided home address."

Another example of the power of IDVision recently occurred when TransUnion correctly identified 95% of fraud cases for an auto lender. At an estimated average of $22,000 per loan with no recovery, averted losses would save almost $2 million for every 100 cases. Losses such as this are due to synthetic fraud and fraudulent loan stacking -- recent fraud and identity threats addressed by the IDVision suite.

"TransUnion's mission is to deliver fraud solutions that enable businesses and consumers to create and maintain trusted relationships with each other," said Cartwright. "This can only be achieved by building trust through security, convenience and confidence -- all of which are offered through the IDVision suite of solutions."

For more information about IDVision, please visit www.transunion.com/idvision. For more on this topic, read TransUnion's recent blog posts: The Biggest Problem with Fraud Prevention and Fighting Fraud in Real Time.

*TransUnion research

About TransUnion ( NYSE : TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for Good. http://www.transunion.com/business

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/24/11G128324/Images/101335-IDVision-Suite-Solutions-PR-Graphic-2-v3-20-f3826eb434289f7b8ae0cfd8f2f6d8fc.jpg