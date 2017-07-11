Transwest Secures Google G Suite with ManagedMethods' CASB

Recipient of InformationWeek's IT Excellence Award for Security in the Cloud

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - ManagedMethods, Inc., a provider of cloud security solutions, today announced that Transwest, one of the fastest growing transportation specialists in the United States, has deployed ManagedMethods' Cloud Access Monitor to protect its sensitive data in the cloud. Cloud Access Monitor allows Transwest's 1,000+ employees to safely use Google G Suite for email and seamless document sharing across any operating system from any location, while mitigating the risk of exposing sensitive PII and other customer information outside of the corporate domain. The project's success earned Transwest an IT Excellence Award at the recent InformationWeek IT Leadership Summit at Interop ITX 2017.

"The nature of our business requires employees to be able to access data and documents from anywhere and from any type of device," said Adam Richter, Information Technology Manager at Transwest. "Keeping our data secured from outside the protection of our corporate network infrastructure was a significant challenge. ManagedMethods' Cloud Access Monitor delivered the visibility and control we needed to secure our data in the cloud."

To better meet the company's rapid growth, Transwest transitioned from legacy applications and an on-premise document server to Google G Suite. However, G Suite's standard security features offered no way to audit or control document access and sharing in the cloud. With Cloud Access Monitor's highly customizable DLP policy engine, administrators can now search their G Suite environment for potential data loss situations such as price lists, customer lists and sensitive PCI and PII information that could be inadvertently shared with the public. Violations can be handled on a case by case basis without interrupting the departments' current workflow.

"Our goal was to give Transwest immediate visibility and control of their data in Google G Suite with zero impact on their existing networks and user experience," said Charlie Sander, CEO of ManagedMethods "We're delighted that Transwest was recognized by InformationWeek for its leadership and success in tackling data security in the cloud."

The InformationWeek IT Excellence Awards represent some of the most innovative projects going on in IT today; applications were accepted from U.S.-based companies, government agencies and higher education institutions of all sizes.

About Transwest

Headquartered in the greater Denver area with more than 1000 employees in the United States and Canada, Transwest offers premium retail and fleet sales, parts, and service with applications in every industry, including automotive, light/medium/heavy-duty trucks, commercial trailers, specialty vehicles, school buses, and recreational vehicles. Transwest also has three operations that manufacture truck-mounted bodies, cranes, and specialty vehicles. Trans Lease Inc., a division of Transwest, is one of the top 10 independently owned leasing operations in the United States and Canada. Trans Lease primarily provides leases for transportation related equipment. Learn more at transwest.com.

About ManagedMethods

ManagedMethods offers the most efficient way to gain visibility into how data is stored, accessed and shared in popular cloud applications, including Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive, Dropbox, Box, and Slack, as well as to control unsanctioned Shadow IT applications. The Company's Cloud Access Monitor is the industry's only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) that can be deployed in minutes with no special training, and with no impact on users or networks. Cloud Access Monitor was recently named the Gold Winner for Best CASB in Network Product Guide's 2017 IT World Awards; the Company was also awarded Bronze for Start-up of the Year (2013). Learn more at managedmethods.com