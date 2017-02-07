TrapX CEO to Participate in Cybersecurity Discussion at the AGC Partners 2017 Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - TrapX™, a global leader in advanced cybersecurity defense, today announced CEO Greg Enriquez has been selected to present at the AGC Partners 2017 Information Security & Broader Technology Growth Conference. The conference is being held at the Park Central Hotel in San Francisco on February 13 and 14.

The AGC Partners Information Security conferences are a showcase for private technology companies and entrepreneurs. Throughout the day, participants have the opportunity to schedule up to 16 one-on-one meetings with any of the more than 400 private company CEOs, 150 corporate tech buyers, and 300 growth equity professionals who will be in attendance, subject to their availability. In addition, high-caliber panel discussions will feature renowned tech industry experts.

What: Greg will be on a panel discussing active defense and cyber deception that will be moderated by Russ Workman, a partner in the investment banking group at AGC Partners who is focused on IT security and defense technologies.

"Active defense and cyber deception go hand-in-hand to increase an organization's security posture and make life more difficult for cyber adversaries," said Enriquez. "These technologies enable organizations to stop an attacker from moving laterally in a network once it's penetrated perimeter defenses. And from the cyber attacker's perspective, increased security means increased costs, both in the time it takes to locate valuable data inside a network and in attack tools. When incident response reveals a persistent attacker, it cannot use those same tools again against the same company."

When:

Monday, February 13, 2017

2:15 to 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Park Central Hotel

Franciscan Room

50 3rd Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

About TrapX Security

TrapX Security is a leader in deception based cyber security defense. Our solutions rapidly detect, analyze, and defend against zero day and advanced attacks in real time. DeceptionGrid™ provides automated, highly accurate insight into malware and malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defense. We create a proactive security posture, fundamentally changing the economics of cyber defense by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers around the world in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.