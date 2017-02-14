TrapX Deepens Deception Capabilities with DeceptionGrid 6.0

Latest version introduces powerful Deception-in-Depth architecture featuring a full OS that can completely replicate a production environment while increasing the ability to visualize attacks

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - TrapX Security®, a global leader in deception-based advanced cyber security defense, today announced that it has released version 6.0 of its DeceptionGrid™ platform. Version 6.0 offers the new industry-leading Deception-in-Depth architecture, significantly deepening deception capabilities designed to bait, engage and trap attackers throughout all stages of a breach. The DeceptionGrid expansion adds a new layer of deception to the existing multi-layered deception approach. Now with the ability to deploy a high-interaction trap based on a full OS, customers can clone existing assets to get deeper intel on the intruder. This deep interaction layer provides the ability to better visualize attacks, while more effectively deceiving attackers, by tailoring deception layers to best match the attack vectors.

As a part of DeceptionGrid 6.0's Deception in Depth architecture, the full OS enables organizations to completely replicate an entire production server that can clone customer assets in any part of the network. The full OS provides enhanced forensics capabilities that allow users to understand the attack in more detail. With this knowledge, security teams can quickly identify the assets being targeted from an attackers' point of view, find the location of the attackers and determine what they are attempting to accomplish.

Also as part of the enhanced platform, DeceptionGrid 6.0 features new built-in intelligence capabilities that allow the user to automatically determine if the attack originates from a human perpetrator or from malware moving through the network. This elevated intelligence helps security teams better analyze the threat by providing detailed answers to critical questions about whether an attacker has penetrated a network, what its intentions are once it is inside and how quickly an attack can be stopped.

"It's no secret that cyber criminals are becoming more sophisticated and more detail-oriented in their attack methods. Consequently, security solutions have to stay ahead of the attackers, not only anticipating their next move but also their next series of moves," said Greg Enriquez, CEO of TrapX Security. "In light of this evolving threat landscape, DeceptionGrid 6.0 raises the bar on the industry yet again by delivering new deception capabilities that are unsurpassed in the market. Customers can thus keep potential attackers immersed, distracted and held captive even longer, preventing them from looking for other enterprise assets while security teams remediate the threat. DeceptionGrid 6.0 also exposes attackers' tactics, giving organizations the ability to catch on to their techniques, gather detailed forensics and effectively combat them with the right tools, so they can quickly return to normal operations."

DeceptionGrid 6.0 newest features include:

High-Interaction (Full Operating System) Traps: DeceptionGrid now supports the ability for customers to clone existing assets with our new tier of high-interaction (full OS) Traps. These traps work in concert with the existing medium-interaction traps and can completely replicate actual production servers to further deceive and more deeply engage attackers.

About TrapX Security

TrapX Security is a leader in deception based cyber security defense. Our solutions rapidly detect, deceive, and defeat advanced cyber attacks and human attackers in real time. DeceptionGrid provides automated, highly accurate insight into malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defenses. By deploying DeceptionGrid, you can create a proactive security posture, fundamentally halting the progression of an attack while changing the economics of cyber attacks by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers worldwide in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.