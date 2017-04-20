TrapX Joins Hewlett Packard Enterprise Technology Alliances Program as a Certified HPE Security ArcSight Partner

Integration with HPE Security ArcSight Enables Customers to Better Protect against Advanced Persistent Threats, Zero-Day Events and Human Threat Actors from inside the Network

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - TrapX®, a global leader in advanced cybersecurity defense, today announced that it has joined the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Alliances Program (TAP) as a certified HPE Security ArcSight Partner. Under this program, TrapX has integrated its DeceptionGrid® technology with HPE Security ArcSight ESM, providing joint customers with early detection and prevention of insider threats, advanced persistent threats (APTs), zero-day events and other sophisticated malware.

As the threat landscape evolves and attacks become more sophisticated, deception technology has emerged as an important and innovative approach to breaking the cyberattack lifecycle.

TrapX DeceptionGrid provides automated, highly accurate insight into malware and malicious activity with real-time detection of, analysis of and defense against new zero-day and other advanced attacks. DeceptionGrid creates a network of traps (decoys) that are intermingled with and imitate a company's real information technology assets, creating an environment that attracts and detects malicious insiders as soon as they begin their attacks. Known as emulations, these traps represent an additional security layer within the enterprise infrastructure that identifies a breach as it happens and provides customers with instant insight, enabling them to prevent data from being transmitted out of the network and leveraged against their companies. Attackers set off a high-confidence alert once they touch a trap, providing security teams with the ability to analyze and isolate the threat, determine its objectives or pull it offline altogether before valuable customer data can be damaged or stolen.

TrapX DeceptionGrid directly integrates into the HPE Security ArcSight ESM Security Information and Event Manager (SIEM), which delivers a high-performance, real-time correlation solution that unifies Big Data collection searching, reporting, alerting and analysis across enterprise machine data. This event manager can be used to improve organizations' security posture, compliance and operations. The two platforms together provide accurate, complete and actionable data on malware, external attackers and malicious insiders.

"By combining DeceptionGrid's ability to defend an organization's high-value assets with HPE Security ArcSight ESM, customers can now share indicators of compromise, such as insider threats moving laterally inside an organization, and then rapidly prioritize those incidents to avoid false-positive fatigue," said Greg Enriquez, CEO of TrapX Security. "The integration also provides customers with a single pane of glass to see advanced threats that have penetrated an organization's perimeter defense and are quietly lurking inside the network."

"The growing sophistication of adversaries makes it critical for organizations to implement an open-architecture SIEM that seamlessly connects to a variety of platforms and solutions to better correlate events," said Travis Grandpre, director of product marketing, HPE Security ArcSight, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "The TrapX integration allows customers to correlate and collect data from TrapX detection feeds with HPE Security ArcSight, providing them with greater visibility across their organization for faster threat detection and response."

About TrapX

TrapX Security is a leader in deception based cyber security defense. Our solutions rapidly detect, analyze, and defend against zero day and advanced attacks in real time. DeceptionGrid® provides automated, highly accurate insight into malware and malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defense. We create a proactive security posture, fundamentally changing the economics of cyber defense by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers around the world in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.