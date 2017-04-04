TrapX Security Achieves Cisco Compatibility Certification from the Cisco Solution Partner Program

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - TrapX Security®, a global leader in deception-based advanced cyber-security defense, announced that its DeceptionGrid platform has successfully achieved Cisco compatibility certification with Cisco's Identity Services Engine (ISE) Platform Exchange Grid (pxGrid) and Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) ThreatGRID. The Internet of Everything (IoE) continues to bring together people, processes, data and things to enhance the relevancy of network connections. As a member of the Cisco® Solution Partner Program, TrapX is able to quickly create and deploy solutions to enhance the capabilities, performance and management of the network to capture value in the IoE.

DeceptionGrid offers a full suite of deception techniques designed to bait attackers by deploying camouflaged traps and tokens among actual IT resources that appear identical in every way to these resources and that are connected to Internet of things (IoT) devices. The DeceptionGrid integration into Cisco ISE pxGrid and AMP ThreatGRID greatly expands the TrapX ecosystem for detection and response by offering deception technology to customers and providing actionable threat intelligence throughout Cisco's security portfolio of products.

"TrapX's Cisco Compatible Certification provides a new set of security options for customers looking to combat and defeat sophisticated threats that have already breached the perimeter and are moving around the network in search of valuable assets," said Greg Enriquez, CEO of TrapX Security. "Customers can now benefit from DeceptionGrid's threat-intelligence capabilities to quickly detect zero-day and other sophisticated attacks in real time. Customers can then resume normal operations before attackers can steal critical data or disrupt operations."

The Cisco Solution Partner Program, part of the Cisco Partner Ecosystem, unites Cisco with third-party independent hardware and software vendors to deliver integrated solutions to joint customers. The Cisco Compatible Certification now enables TrapX to be recognized as a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner. For more information on TrapX, go to: https://marketplace.cisco.com/catalog/companies/trapx-security. As a Preferred Solution Partner, TrapX has achieved Cisco compatibility certification on at least one solution and can provide its customers with 24-hour, 7-days-a-week customer support.

About TrapX

TrapX Security is a leader in deception based cyber security defense. Our solutions rapidly detect, deceive and defeat advanced cyberattacks and human attackers in real time. DeceptionGrid provides automated, highly accurate insight into malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defenses. By deploying DeceptionGrid, you can create a proactive security posture, fundamentally halting the progression of an attack while changing the economics of cyberattacks by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers worldwide in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.

* Compatibility certification via Interoperability Verification Testing and Cisco Validated Design is designed to simulate typical customer configurations and does not replace the need for on-site testing and interoperability validation in conjunction with actual implementation.