TrapX Security Executive Named a 2017 CRN Channel Chief

TrapX General Manager and Executive Vice President Worldwide Sales Carl Wright Recognized for Leadership in World-Class Channel Partner Network

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - TrapX Security®, a global leader in deception-based advanced cybersecurity defense, today announced TrapX Executive Vice President Carl Wright has been named to the list of 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs. The distinguished executives on this annual list of IT channel leaders are responsible for driving growth and revenue for their organizations through their channel partners.

Honorees are selected on their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

In 2016, Wright led a major healthcare initiative that helped to create a strong and responsive channel partnership with a number of prominent healthcare providers. He established the company's healthcare credentials by releasing the company's second Medical Device Hijack (MEDJACK) report, which affirmed not only the capabilities of the company's DeceptionGrid technology but also its cybersecurity support within the healthcare community. Wright also worked closely with partners to acquire targeted key hospitals as customers and silent references to further establish strong relationships and credentials.

Early partner feedback suggested that ransomware was a major problem for hospitals. As a result, Wright worked with partners to build CryptoTrap™, an additional deception solution designed to meet managed security service provider (MSSP) healthcare go-to-market initiatives. CryptoTrap combats ransomware by luring attackers away from valuable assets and into a specialized trap.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"Our dedication to channel partners is as strong as our commitment to developing the most innovative deception-based cybersecurity defense products in the industry," said Wright. "I look forward to further strengthening partner relationships by uncovering new market opportunities, providing partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed, accelerating sales lead times and increasing channel revenues, this year and beyond."

