TrapX Security Names Dan Sibille Vice President of Worldwide Channels

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - TrapX Security®, a global leader in deception-based advanced cyber-security defense, today announced that security industry veteran Dan Sibille has joined its executive team as vice president of worldwide channels. Sibille is responsible for expanding the global presence of the company's multi-tier DeceptionGrid™ product beyond its successful market penetration throughout the United States and Europe.

Sibille has more than 20 years of experience building and growing channel operations for leading organizations. He joins TrapX Security from Cisco Systems, where he served as global lead, security channel strategy and partnerships. He has also held executive sales and channel management positions at Lancope, Extreme Networks, IBM, WatchGuard and 3Com. He holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from Auburn University.

"With dozens of new customers each quarter and a new three-tier deception strategy, TrapX is clearly on the rise, and I'm eager to lead their growth in the channel," said Sibille. "TrapX's recently announced DeceptionGrid 6.0 perfectly balances ease of deployment, high-fidelity alerting and eco-system integrations at an affordable price point. This makes the product an attractive option for organizations of any size, across many industries, that want to stop advanced threats and gain greater visibility into their security posture. I look forward to ensuring that the DeceptionGrid products are readily accessible to companies that are looking to leverage these attributes throughout the world."

"Dan has demonstrated his ability to successfully create and manage the expansion of channel programs for several leading security companies, and we look to leveraging that expertise to further the global market penetration of our multi-tier deception product," said Carl Wright, general manager and executive vice president of TrapX. "We remain dedicated to our reseller-centric sales approach and recognize that the growth of our partner eco-system is the best and only way to expand the reach of our products to customers worldwide. Dan will be an instrumental part of ensuring we meet that goal."

TrapX DeceptionGrid is sold exclusively through the company's reseller channel, which provides dedicated sales and technical resources to help resellers close new business. TrapX provides customers with best-in-class products and services to meet their security infrastructure needs; its unique architecture offers the unparalleled functionality, ease of use and fast detection needed to facilitate intrusion suppression and containment of attackers.

About DeceptionGrid

DeceptionGrid provides a multi-tier deception architecture that is designed to match attackers' techniques and deceive them at every step. Through the use of deception Tokens (lures) as well as of camouflaged medium- and high-interaction Traps (decoys), DeceptionGrid baits, engages and traps attackers among an organization's actual IT resources. TrapX traps appear identical to these resources and to connected Internet-of-things (IoT) devices. Deception in Depth takes the illusion further by engaging sophisticated attackers through a facade of convincing network traffic among the traps.

When cyber attackers penetrate an enterprise perimeter, they move laterally to locate high-value targets. Just one touch of the DeceptionGrid by an attacker sets off a high-confidence alert. DeceptionGrid integrates with key elements of the network and security ecosystem to contain attacks and enable a return to normal operations.

