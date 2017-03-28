Travel and Transport Partners with Propelics to Enhance the Travel Experience

Leader in Enterprise Mobile Strategy Redesigns Mobile Dash 3.0 into a Modern, Intuitive Mobile App, Allowing Travelers to Easily Manage Trips

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Propelics, a leader in enterprise mobile strategy and world-class app development, has been selected as Travel and Transport's exclusive partner for delivering enterprise and consumer mobile solutions.

Travel and Transport, Inc. is one of the top 5 US travel management companies specializing in corporate travel management, vacation travel, and group/meeting travel services. For the past five years, Travel and Transport has provided mobile travel solutions to customers via their Dash Mobile app.

Recognizing the necessity of updating and evolving the customer experience to align with current best practices, Travel and Transport partnered with Propelics to assist in the redesign of Dash Mobile 3.0.

"Propelics brings a high level of domain expertise and strategic foresight in enterprise mobility," stated Mike Kubasik, Travel and Transport Executive Vice President and CIO. "Their expertise in mobile UI/UX design and solutions architecture will assist us in continually delivering impactful user experiences for our corporate travelers and our retail customers as we look to deliver mobile solutions for all our service offerings."

"We enjoy partnering with passionate industry-leading organizations that are committed to delivering a great customer experience," said Eric Carlson, Propelics Partner. "Travel and Transport has great leadership, strategic vision and a driven employee-base that strives to deliver the best value and services. Propelics looks forward to enhancing the Travel and Transport experience through strategy development and mobile tech innovation."

About Propelics: Propelics creates mobile strategies and world class Apps for the Enterprise. Propelics is a leading provider of Enterprise Mobile Strategy, Advisory and Application Services to many of the world's largest brands. Propelics' mission is to help clients reimagine, refine, and reinvigorate their business processes for more engaging and productive interactions. For more information, visit www.propelics.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn and Vimeo.

About Travel and Transport: Founded in 1946, Travel and Transport, Inc. is one of the top 5 travel management companies in the U.S. specializing in corporate travel management, vacation travel, and group and meeting travel services. Travel and Transport, a 100% employee-owned company recognized for unparalleled service, integrity and travel industry knowledge, has locations in 44 states and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Please visit the company website at travelandtransport.com for more information about Travel and Transport's solutions and services.