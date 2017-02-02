TRC Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

NSR Up 14% from Q2 Fiscal 2016; Operating Cash Flow of $21.4 Million

Change GAAP Results Net service revenue(1) $ 127.4 $ 111.4 $ 16.0 14 % $ 251.7 $ 211.5 $ 40.2 19 % Acquisition and integration expense - $ 1.2 $ (1.2 ) N/A - $ 2.1 $ (2.1 ) N/A Amortization $ 2.6 $ 1.1 $ 1.5 143 % $ 5.3 $ 1.9 $ 3.4 178 % Operating income $ 7.0 $ 6.7 $ 0.3 5 % $ 13.0 $ 14.4 $ (1.4 ) -10 % Net income applicable to TRC Companies, Inc. $ 4.0 $ 3.9 $ 0.1 2 % $ 7.6 $ 8.4 $ (0.8 ) -9 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ - 0 % $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ (0.03 ) -11 % Non-GAAP Results EBITDA(2) $ 11.4 $ 9.5 $ 1.9 20 % $ 21.9 $ 19.4 $ 2.5 13 % Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 11.4 $ 10.7 $ 0.7 6 % $ 21.9 $ 21.5 $ 0.4 2 %

(1) TRC believes net service revenue (NSR) best reflects the value of services provided and is the most meaningful indicator of revenue performance. (2) TRC presents EBITDA because it believes that it is a useful tool for the Company, its lenders and its investors to measure the Company's ability to meet debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. As used in the presentation, EBITDA is operating income plus depreciation and amortization. (3) Excludes acquisition and integration expenses of $1.2 million and $2.1 million for the three months and six months ended December 25, 2015. For a complete reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP results, please see the associated earnings webcast slides, which are posted on the Company's website.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the benefit of our diversified business model, which has driven continued growth during the past several quarters. In the second quarter of fiscal 2017, robust demand drove growth in revenues and generated strong operating cash flow. NSR was $127.4 million, up 14% from $111.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2016. The increase was primarily from our Oil & Gas segment, which we acquired late in the second quarter of fiscal 2016, as well as the strong performance of our Infrastructure segment," said Chris Vincze, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Operating income was $7.0 million, up $0.3 million from the prior-year period. Net income was $4.0 million, up $0.1 million from the year-ago period, and EBITDA was $11.4 million, up $1.9 million or 20% from the prior-year period. Our $26.7 million cash balance at the end of the quarter was up significantly as a result of operating cash flow of $21.4 million."

Comments on Segment Results

"In our Power segment, NSR was up 1% and segment profit was flat, although backlog was up 16% from the second quarter of fiscal 2016," Vincze said. "Environmental segment NSR and segment profit declined 2% and 4%, respectively, largely as a result of a decrease in demand from our oil and gas clients and the completion of several large remediation projects. In our Infrastructure segment, several large public-private partnership projects led to a 7% increase in NSR and a 37% increase in segment profit year over year.

"We have begun to see more stability in the oil and gas market. NSR of $21.3 million in our Oil and Gas segment was unchanged sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Segment profit was $1.5 million, up from $1.4 million in the first quarter," Vincze said. "The improved segment profit is primarily related to higher productivity and the significant cost improvements we made in the latter half of the prior fiscal year."

Business Outlook

"The long-term prospects are favorable and improving in each of our four segments, driven by strong underlying fundamentals," Vincze said. "In our Power segment, demand from our utility clients, our expansion in California and the shift toward program management work continue to build backlog. Significant state and public-private partnership projects should fuel Infrastructure results in the near term, with any additional expenditures at the federal level under the new Administration providing further mid- and long-term opportunity. The capital spend slowdown in oil and gas has stabilized, but a lack of investment in large projects continues to weigh on our Environmental segment. However, we expect this to be partially offset by increased demand for services related to industrial and construction activity, transaction support, and the ongoing retirement of coal plants and expansion of renewable energy. Our Oil & Gas segment has achieved consistent financial performance during the past six months. We expect to see a continuation of this trend in the second half of our fiscal year, led by demand for our pipeline integrity-related services.

"With the integration of the Oil and Gas acquisition now complete, we are again exploring strategic acquisitions that provide opportunities to expand geographically and enhance our technical capabilities," Vincze said. "We recently acquired the New Brunswick, N.J. office of Applied Energy Group, the administrator of New Jersey's Clean Energy Program. This acquisition supports TRC's strategy of enhancing our leadership position in the energy efficiency services market, in order to prepare for evolving energy policies and economic drivers."

TRC Companies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 30, December 25, December 30, December 25, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Gross revenue $ 198,662 $ 157,743 $ 379,513 $ 293,202 Less subcontractor costs and other direct reimbursable charges 71,306 46,361 127,852 81,657 Net service revenue 127,356 111,382 251,661 211,545 Interest income from contractual arrangements 62 27 96 42 Insurance recoverables and other income 644 1,031 1,281 1,773 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services (exclusive of costs shown separately below) 105,613 93,676 209,289 176,660 General and administrative expenses 11,042 8,046 21,881 15,167 Acquistion and integration expenses - 1,240 - 2,118 Depreciation 1,754 1,704 3,542 3,128 Amortization 2,617 1,076 5,333 1,916 Total operating costs and expenses 121,026 105,742 240,045 198,989 Operating income 7,036 6,698 12,993 14,371 Interest income 286 137 564 137 Interest expense (841 ) (461 ) (1,686 ) (489 ) Income from operations before taxes 6,481 6,374 11,871 14,019 Income tax provision (2,473 ) (2,439 ) (4,204 ) (5,596 ) Net income 4,008 3,935 7,667 8,423 Net loss applicable to noncontrolling interest (10 ) 2 (30 ) 6 Net income applicable to TRC Companies, Inc. $ 3,998 $ 3,937 $ 7,637 $ 8,429 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,451 30,968 31,300 30,805 Diluted 31,966 31,369 31,783 31,347