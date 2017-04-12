TRC Awarded $14.2 Million Los Angeles Power Plant Decommissioning Contract

LADWP Scattergood Unit 3 to be Razed Without Impact to Adjacent, Still-operating Units

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - TRC Companies, Inc. ( NYSE : TRR), a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting and construction-management services, announced it has won a $14.2 million contract to decommission one of three generating units at a major Los Angeles power plant, while the two other units remain in full service.

TRC will serve as general contractor for the decommissioning and razing of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) Scattergood Unit 3, while ensuring no impact to the ongoing operations of the adjacent Scattergood Units 1 and 2. Those two natural-gas-powered units generate up to 830 megawatts, or enough to power more than 600,000 Westside Los Angeles homes.

"We are proud to support LADWP to successfully complete this challenging project," said Chris Vincze, TRC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our innovative decommissioning plan supports our client, its customers and the local community by emphasizing safety and ensuring no interruption to Los Angeles' critical electricity supply."

"The modernization of Scattergood Generating Station is a key element of LADWP's major power supply transformation under its Power Supply Reliability Program," said Reiko Kerr, Senior Assistant General Manager of the Power System, LADWP. "Our collaboration with TRC ensures that the important work of decommissioning Scattergood Unit 3 will be performed in a safe and environmentally friendly manner. The work is a significant milestone in LADWP's transition toward a clean energy future for City of Los Angeles."

Working within a tight footprint at the 55-acre LADWP complex in the Playa Del Rey section, TRC will lead the project to safely remove asbestos and lead paint from Scattergood 3, dismantle its 330-foot-tall stack, 480 megawatt generator and control room and boiler. TRC will provide full-time on-site project management, superintendent, health and safety officer, document control, waste specialist, and cost and schedule personnel for the project.

The LADWP contract mandates that Scattergood Units 1 and 2 remain able to operate fully at all times during the work. Scheduled contract completion is February 2, 2018.

About LADWP

Founded in 1902, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is the nation's largest municipal utility, delivering water and power to approximately 4 million residents of the Greater Los Angeles area. The department is overseen by a board of five commissioners appointed by the Mayor of Los Angeles and confirmed by the Los Angeles City Council.

About TRC

A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC (www.TRCsolutions.com) is a national engineering, environmental consulting and construction management firm that provides integrated services to the power, environmental, infrastructure and oil and gas markets. TRC serves a broad range of commercial, industrial and government clients, implementing complex projects from initial concept to delivery and operation. TRC delivers results that enable clients to achieve success in a complex and changing world. TRC trades on the NYSE under the symbol TRR. For more information, visit TRC's website at www.TRCsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter or StockTwits at @TRC_Companies or find us on LinkedIn.