TRC Honored for Business Achievement

Company recognized for growth and air quality project merit

LOWELL, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - TRC Companies, Inc. ( NYSE : TRR) today announced it has been recognized with two 2016 Business Achievement Awards from the Environmental Business Journal, in the categories of Business Achievement and Project Merit. The awards recognized TRC's significant overall growth in 2016, as well as its exceptional permitting work on the Panda Hummel Station project -- one of the largest coal-to-natural gas power conversion projects in the U.S.

"TRC is proud to be recognized by the Environmental Business Journal as a leader in the industry," said Chris Vincze, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to grow, we remain committed to our vision of making the world a better place to live, and every day we work with our clients to complete projects that forward this shared core value."

In the category of Business Achievement among large firms, TRC earned a silver award for its significant overall growth in fiscal year 2016, with milestones including:

14% net revenue growth, to $465 million, from $408 million in FY15

$621 million in gross revenue, up 14% from $546 million in FY15

8% increase in Energy segment gross revenue, to $183 million

19% growth in Infrastructure segment gross revenue, to $83 million

TRC was also recognized in the Project Merit: Air Quality category for air permitting services provided in support of the Panda Hummel Station project. When the new Hummel Station comes online in 2018, the combined-cycle, gas-fired plant will:

Supply enough power for 1 million homes in Pennsylvania and surrounding states

Produce 180% more power than the 65-year-old coal plant it replaces

Produce 90% lower overall emissions of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides

Use 97% less water for cooling

Create approximately 900 jobs during construction

For 17 years, the Environmental Business Journal has recognized outstanding business performance in the environmental industry with the Business Achievement Awards. The awards will be presented at the Environmental Industry Summit XV in San Diego on March 22, 2017.

