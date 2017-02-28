TRC Names Jeremy Pratt Market Director for Hydropower Permitting and Licensing

Pratt joins new office in Seattle to improve service to clients in Western U.S.

SEATTLE, WA and LOWELL, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - TRC Companies, Inc. ( NYSE : TRR), a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting and construction-management services, announced today that Jeremy Pratt has joined the Company as a Market Director focused on Hydropower Licensing in TRC's newly opened Seattle office. In this role, he will help develop and lead hydro and environmental regulatory compliance projects, support the growth of TRC's presence in the Pacific Northwest and help expand the Company's hydro practice nationally.

Pratt is joined in Seattle by Kimberly Demuth, a NEPA and cultural resources expert, as well as Jeff Deason and Shannon Luoma, experienced hydro licensing and environmental permitting project managers.

"We are excited to welcome Jeremy as part of a new Seattle-based team that will allow us to better serve our clients in the region," said Michael Murphy, National Market Director for Hydropower. "TRC is proud of its reputation for hydropower excellence across the country. We look forward to building on that foundation as we expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest."

Pratt has more than 30 years of experience in hydro licensing and license compliance in California and the Pacific Northwest. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale projects in complex regulatory environments under NEPA, FERC and other major federal and state environmental permitting processes. He also has participated in reviews of other energy facilities and programs, including coal, gas, nuclear and wind-powered generation. Pratt has led the development of major watershed plans and water supply management plans, and is an expert in Washington state water rights.

About TRC

A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC (www.TRCsolutions.com) is a national engineering, environmental consulting and construction management firm that provides integrated services to the power, environmental, infrastructure and oil and gas markets. TRC serves a broad range of commercial, industrial and government clients, implementing complex projects from initial concept to delivery and operation. TRC delivers results that enable clients to achieve success in a complex and changing world. TRC trades on the NYSE under the symbol TRR. For more information, visit TRC's website at www.TRCsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter and StockTwits at @TRC_Companies or find us on LinkedIn.