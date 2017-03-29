TRC Names Oil and Gas Industry Leaders to Integrity Management Practice

DeWitt Burdeaux and Lane Miller will bolster TRC's training and regulatory compliance focus on infrastructure safety

LOWELL, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - TRC Companies, Inc. ( NYSE : TRR), a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting and construction-management services, announced today that oil and gas pipeline industry veterans DeWitt Burdeaux and Lane Miller have joined TRC's Integrity Services Practice as Training and Market Directors.

Miller and Burdeaux, whose experience includes top roles in both the private sector and with the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), will provide TRC clients with regulatory advocacy and support, compliance training, and technical consulting.

Jeff Wiese, TRC Vice President and National Practice Leader for Pipeline Integrity Services, said, "TRC has earned an unsurpassed reputation in the pipeline industry for innovative, full-cycle integrity solutions. DeWitt and Lane will deepen and broaden TRC's capabilities to understand regulatory requirements, train operator personnel for compliance and performance, and help clients identify and pursue business opportunities. We're proud and excited to add two industry veterans to our strong Integrity Management team. I have directly worked with each and know them to be incredibly talented.''

As part of their new roles at TRC, they will also counsel and assist TRC clients through participation on standards committees and in the committee work of trade associations such as the Gas Piping Technology Committee (GPTC), Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA), Southern Gas Association (SGA) and others.

Miller was previously the Chief Compliance Engineer for Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and also served as PG&E's director of codes, standards and training, overseeing a 94-employee unit. He served for 27 years with PHMSA, rising from pipeline inspector and safety instructor to Director of Training and Qualifications, where he was responsible for the training of 600 federal and state pipeline inspectors. Miller has participated for 22 years as a member of the GPTC, with a special focus on developing definitive technical advisories and bulletins for GPTC members on compliance with pipeline safety regulations and guidelines.

Burdeaux was Senior Principal Consultant at G2 Integrated Solutions. He also served as a regulatory compliance specialist with FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies and as a senior pipeline safety regulatory and training specialist with both PHMSA and the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. He has served as chair of the Gas Processors Association pipeline safety subcommittee, as a member of several American Petroleum Institute safety committees and on the pipeline safety committees of the Texas Oil & Gas Association and Texas Pipeline Alliance.

