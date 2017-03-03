TRC's California Highway Rehabilitation Project Honored with Engineering Industry Awards

LOWELL, MA and ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - TRC Companies, Inc. ( NYSE : TRR), a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting and construction-management services, has been honored for its role in the pavement rehabilitation and sign replacement on the State Route 91 Express Lanes in Anaheim, California. The work received an "Outstanding Construction Project" award from the Orange County Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and the "Transportation Project of the Year" award from the Orange County Engineering Council (OCEC).

The $12 million project involved replacing degraded pavement along this toll road (called express lanes) and upgrading six changeable message signs to LED technology with new sign structures, while minimizing delays and disruptions on the heavily traveled SR 91. TRC was selected by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) to prepare design plans, specifications and estimate for the extensive rehabilitation of the roadway, the first such project of its kind that OCTA has ever procured. The toll facility was built 20 years ago, and since its inception, the lanes had never been repaved.

"By mitigating traffic congestion on this high-density freeway, the project provided a tangible benefit to commuters on a daily basis and has made the roads much safer," said Raja Mitwasi, TRC Vice President and Transportation Practice Leader. "Our success is the result of a proactive and longstanding partnership with OCTA. We are committed to supporting OCTA as it advances projects to improve safety and road conditions for drivers throughout the state."

To complete the construction work as quickly and smoothly as possible, with minimal disruption to commuters, TRC designed and implemented a plan that conducted the work during 55- and 56-hour-long shutdowns, on less-trafficked weekends, of the 10-mile segment of express lanes in the middle of the SR 91 layout, while also managing traffic detours during these times. This construction staging strategy allowed TRC to complete the project on schedule and under budget.

