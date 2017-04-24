News Room

April 24, 2017 11:00 ET

Treasurer's Innovative Scholar Dollars Program Awards $300,000 to Support Under-Funded Extracurricular Activities, After-School Programs

20 K-8 Public and Charter Schools to Receive Grants Ranging from $5,000 to $25,000

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - State Treasurer John Chiang today announced that 20 schools in California will be awarded grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to support critical after-school programs and extracurricular activities.

"At a time when California schools struggle just to have the latest textbooks and basic supplies, programs that provide students with a well-rounded education often get tossed to the side," Treasurer Chiang said. "Our Scholar Dollars grants will help these schools fund exciting academic initiatives, from the expansion of arts and sciences programs to the construction of cutting-edge technology labs and state-of-the-art athletic facilities."

ScholarShare, California's 529 savings plan, administered the Scholar Dollars program. Eligible K-8 public and charter schools registered and then engaged their communities to vote for a chance to win one of the 20 available grants. Grants were available in varying amounts according to school size.

Scholar Dollars was immensely successful in its inaugural year, with more than 390 schools across the state registering and over 411,000 votes cast by parents, relatives, boosters and community members.

Winning schools came from the following cities: Burbank, Camarillo, Campbell, Carson, Castro Valley, Los Angeles, Northridge, Oakland, Sacramento, Santa Ana, South Gate, Visalia, Westminster and Windsor.

One of the grant winners, South Gate Middle School, a Title I school in South Gate that serves more than 2,000 students, plans to use the $25,000 grant to design a Makerspace and technology lab to encourage students to build, explore and create. The lab's goal is to help students develop critical thinking, communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills.

"Our school is overjoyed to have been selected to receive a Scholar Dollars grant," said Janet Mack, principal at South Gate Middle School. "The grant will give us the boost we need to create our innovation lab and broaden our scope of learning for our students."

Another grant recipient, Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, plans to use its $20,000 grant to purchase Google Chromebooks to help increase learning and aid in enrichment.

During the next month, Treasurer Chiang will visit select campuses across the state to present winning schools with their Scholar Dollars grant awards. View the full schedule, below.

To learn more about the grant program, visit MyScholarDollars.com.

Schedule of Award Presentations for Scholar Dollars Grants

4/24 -- Sacramento, Calif. (William Land Elementary School)

5/5 -- South Gate, Calif. (South Gate Middle School)

5/8 -- Castro Valley, Calif. (Golden Oak Montessori)

5/16 -- Westminster, Calif. (Sequoia Elementary School)

About the ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan

To sign up for an account or for more information about the plan, visit www.scholarshare.com. For information about the ScholarShare Investment Board (SIB), visit www.treasurer.ca.gov/scholarshare. Like ScholarShare on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scholarshare529 and follow us on Twitter at @ScholarShare529.

Named for the section of the IRS code under which they were created, 529 plans offer valuable tax advantages. Contributions are made with money that has already been taxed. Once funds are placed in the account, investment earnings, if any, are not federally or state taxed, if withdrawn to pay for qualified higher education expenses.

The ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan Twitter and Facebook pages are managed by the State Treasurer's Office.

List of Scholar Dollars School Winners

School  City  Principal  Grant Amount
Francophone Charter School of Oakland  Oakland  Lori MacDonald  $5,000
Golden Oak Montessori of Hayward  Castro Valley  Gena Engelfried  $5,000
Village  Campbell  James Crawford  $5,000
Magnolia Science Academy 7  Northridge  Fatih Metin  $5,000
Multnomah Street Elementary  Los Angeles  Narajphan Asavasopon  $10,000
Sequoia Elementary  Westminster  Michelle Watkins  $10,000
William Land Elementary  Sacramento  Ellen Carlson  $10,000
Willmore Elementary  Westminster  Nicole Jacobson  $10,000
Leonardo Da Vinci  Sacramento  Devon Davis  $15,000
Shannon Ranch Elementary  Visalia  Tara Sharp  $15,000
Judith F. Baca Arts Academy  Los Angeles  Tracye McWhorter  $15,000
Monte Vista Middle  Camarillo  Joseph Herzog  $15,000
Santiago Elementary  Santa Ana  Norris Perez  $20,000
Luther Burbank Middle  Burbank  Oscar Macias  $20,000
Sutter Middle  Sacramento  Cristin Tahara-Martin  $20,000
Cali Calmecac Language Academy  Windsor  Jeanne Acuna  $20,000
Stephen M. White Middle  Carson  Adaina Brown  $25,000
Thomas Starr King Middle School Film and Media Magnet  Los Angeles  Mark Naulls  $25,000
Alfred B. Nobel Charter Middle  Northridge  Derek Horowitz  $25,000
South Gate Middle  South Gate  Janet Mack  $25,000

