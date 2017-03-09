Treatment of Psoriasis: Improvements Through Clinical Trials, New Webinar Presented by Premier Research and Hosted by Xtalks

The live broadcast on March 29, 2017 will dive into a deep discussion on the treatment of psoriasis, a skin condition afflicting about 2 percent of the U.S. population, and how it has undergone a revolution over the past two decades

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - This webinar will examine the clinical and pathogenetic aspects of the disease and the characteristics of clinical trials that seek to address this genetic condition.

The pathophysiology of psoriasis involves the activation and proliferation of T helper cells, in particular Th-17 cells. Activated Th-17 cells produce the clinical hallmarks of psoriatic lesions: erythema, scaling, and induration. Several environmental triggers are known to exacerbate psoriasis, including emotional stress, injury, some types of infection, and reactions to certain drugs.

In the past 20 years, treatments for psoriasis have greatly improved life for the severely afflicted. The treatment revolution has come in the biologics arena in products that have provided essentially clear skin for more than half of patients. The first treatments were TNF inhibitors Enbrel and Humira, then the IL-12/23 inhibitor Stellara, and now the IL-17a inhibitors Cosentyx and Taltz. The IL-17a inhibitors are so effective that about 80 percent of patients experience 75 percent improvement after 12 weeks of treatment, and almost 60 percent see 90 percent improvement.

For those with mild to moderate impairment, the therapeutic mainstays have remained potent topical steroids, for their anti-inflammatory properties, and vitamin D derivatives, cell differentiators that help slow and correct the hyper-proliferative state of the disease.

The association of arthritis with psoriasis has been known for centuries, but until about a decade ago, psoriasis was otherwise thought to be a disease limited to the skin. Since then, psoriasis has been found to have a number of co-morbidities, and its systemic nature is now well-established. Metabolic syndrome is twice as common in psoriatics as in the general population. Patients with severe psoriasis are 58 percent more likely to have a major cardiac event and 43 percent more likely to have a stroke than otherwise normal individuals. What's more, psoriatics are 30 percent more likely to develop diabetes, and 10 percent will develop inflammatory bowel disease.

Join Howard Welgus the Executive Medical Director of Dermatology at Premier Research and Ted Trafford the Managing Director at Probity Medical Research for an informative session. For details, or to register for this complimentary event visit: http://www.xtalks.com/Treatment-of-Psoriasis.ashx

About Premier Research

Premier Research is a leading contract research organization serving the needs of biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies worldwide. The company has a wealth of experience in the execution of global, regional, and local clinical development programs, with a special focus on addressing unmet needs in areas such as analgesia, CNS, rare diseases, medical device and diagnostics, oncology, and pediatric research. Premier Research operates in 84 countries and employs more than 1,000 professionals, including a strong international network of clinical monitors and project managers, regulatory, data management, statistical, scientific, and medical experts. With its mission to improve productivity in clinical development, the company aligns itself with the mission of its customers to bring new medical treatments to patients promptly, accurately, and cost-effectively.

To learn more about Premier Research visit: premier-research.com

About Xtalks

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132505/Images/Premier_Research_logo-398906951265.jpg