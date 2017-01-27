TREB Media Event - Market Year in Review, Outlook Report & Economic Summit

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - The Toronto Real Estate Board invites media to its annual Market Year in Review, Outlook & Economic Summit (register here!) at Parkview Manor (map) on January 31, 2017.

The Economic Summit event will host a number of discussions concerning the real estate market in 2016 as well as a look forward into 2017 by TREB's Director of Market Analysis Jason Mercer. Punctuated by Ipsos Vice President Sean Simpson's presentation of the results of two TREB-commissioned Ipsos studies on consumer home buying intentions and preferences.

Paul Smetanin, President and CEO of the Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis, will also be on hand to break down the results of a TREB-commissioned study on the impact of transit infrastructure on housing affordability.

Finally, a panel of experts will discuss the issue of supply of ownership housing in the GTA:

Brian Lewis, Chief Economist & Assistant Deputy Minister, Office of Economic Policy, Ontario Ministry of Finance

Benjamin Dachis, Associate Director, Research, C.D. Howe Institute

Sean Speer, Munk Senior Fellow for Fiscal Policy, Macdonald-Laurier Institute

Marcy Burchfield, Executive Director, Neptis Foundation

Bryan Tuckey, President & Chief Executive Officer, Building Industry & Land Development Association (BILD)

This report is full of valuable information and intends to shine the spotlight on "Connecting to Affordability." This year's report breaks down the question of housing affordability, distilling complex information about the GTA housing market, as well as the policies and economic issues that impact the wider Greater Golden Horseshoe region, into digestible language.

The report is divided into several key sections:

Market Year in Review: The Market in 2016 Features results of TREB-commissioned Ipsos studies on consumer preferences and foreign buyer activity.

Market Outlook: Looking to 2017 Features results of TREB-commissioned Ipsos study on consumer intentions.

Transit Infrastructure & Housing Affordability Features results of a TREB-commissioned study on transit infrastructure's impact on housing affordability.

Commercial Report

Housing Affordability: Understanding Supply Features submissions on how the supply side impacts housing affordability from a range of industry and public sector stakeholders.



Full Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Registration & Complimentary Hot Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.

Event: 8:45 a.m. - 12 noon

Location: Parkview Manor, 55 Barber Greene Road, Toronto (map)

Registration: Media Registration

Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service. Over 46,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada's largest real estate board.