Trelix Approved as a Third-Party Due Diligence Provider by DBRS

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - Trelix, a leading provider of due diligence, quality control, licensed fulfillment and non-licensed fulfillment products and services across the origination and securitization lifecycle, today announced that it has been approved as a third-party due diligence provider for DBRS-rated transactions. DBRS is a full-service credit rating agency respected for its independent, third-party evaluations of corporate and government issues. DBRS's approval process, before adding a company as an accepted provider, includes an on-site review to assess companies' staffing, infrastructure and capabilities relevant to securitization-related services.

In today's evolving securitization market, Trelix offers innovative technology and services to help clients mitigate risks and reduce costs. Trelix's due diligence platform provides insight into the overall integrity of a loan file by determining critical risk factors that may affect the present or future performance of the loan. This evaluation helps clients better understand and manage various aspects of risks contained in a loan file, providing information needed to price, acquire and service a loan.

As part of Altisource's Origination Solutions platform, Trelix offers clients a unique combination of technology and risk management tools that position it to have a meaningful impact on the securitization market.

The Trelix suite of industry-leading mortgage fulfillment offerings includes:

Processing : Timely and accurate file preparation from application to closing.

: Timely and accurate file preparation from application to closing. Underwriting : Financial profile evaluation against lending guidelines and loan criteria to better inform loan request decisions.

: Financial profile evaluation against lending guidelines and loan criteria to better inform loan request decisions. Loan Due Diligence : Full correspondent performance analysis and ratings agency due diligence to help meet industry standards.

: Full correspondent performance analysis and ratings agency due diligence to help meet industry standards. Quality Control : Independent review of applicable loan files and associated documents to help determine and maintain compliance with agency and lender requirements.

: Independent review of applicable loan files and associated documents to help determine and maintain compliance with agency and lender requirements. CastleLine® Certification: Execution of the CastleLine proprietary risk management process to help clients obtain Certified Loan™ insurance.

"DBRS is one of the prominent rating agencies and our acceptance as a third-party provider further validates our company and the best-in-class solutions and services we deliver," said Jon Gerretsen, President of Trelix. "We are pleased with the approval as it helps solidify our position as a leading provider of impactful services across the mortgage origination and securitization lifecycle."

