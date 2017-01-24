Trelleborg Advances Contract Manufacturing Services for Drug-Device Combination Products

Stop by Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Booth 1605 at 2017 MD&M West to see expanded portfolio of solutions and new capabilities for medical OEMs and pharmaceutical manufacturers

ANAHEIM, CA and FORT WAYNE, IN--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - At 2017 MD&M West Booth 1605, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions will highlight its contract manufacturing services for delivering drug-device components, which enable the combination of components in any two or three product categories: medical devices, drugs and/or biologics. These capabilities leverage deep engineering experience and pharmaceutical licensing to provide complete start to finish product development and manufacturing for drug-eluting medical devices, which are designed to emit a drug over time to perform a certain action such as fighting infections or blocking cell proliferation.

Trelleborg has an FDA licensed drug manufacturing facility able to deliver a quality system encompassing design, feasibility, prototyping, clinical builds, and commercial releases. The facility layout has been specifically designed for maximum flexibility and can deliver such sought after workflows as procuring an API, compounding the drug into the device, fabricating a drug component, and assembling this component into a complete drug-device combination product.

In addition, unique patented GeoTrans® technology, a silicone extrusion innovation, further enhances Trelleborg extensive portfolio of products. It produces superior geometric tubing in complex configurations.

Drew Rogers, Global Director, Healthcare & Medical for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions says, "As a global leader in engineered polymer solutions, we are well-suited to leverage deep expertise in material science, biochemistry, mechanical engineering, process design, and quality systems to meet our customers' specific needs. We are thrilled to have further expanded our portfolio of silicone products, increased our ability to work with many bioabsorbable materials and manufacture drug-eluting components as well as complete drug-device combination products."

Also, while at MD&M West, Trelleborg will showcase its latest drug-device component products, anti-microbial tubing and hose as well as its advancements in LSR (liquid silicone rubber) technology to serve OEM medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Additional innovative applications supporting quality respiratory devices, peristaltic pumps and fluid handling devices, as well as versatile bioprocess containers & single-use products for drug delivery are expected to increase.

Information about Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Group

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is one of the world's leading developers, manufacturers and suppliers of precision seals and bearings. It supports its life sciences, aerospace, industrial and automotive customers through over 20 production facilities and more than 40 marketing companies globally. Within its portfolio are some of the longest established sealing brands, including Busak+Shamban, Chase Walton, Dowty, Forsheda, GNL, Palmer Chenard, Shamban, Skega and Stefa along with a large number of proprietary products and materials such as Turcon®, Zurcon®, Orkot®, Isolast®, Stepseal® and Wills Rings®. www.tss.trelleborg.com.

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of SEK 30 billion (EUR 3.25 billion, USD 3.60 billion) in over 40 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, and the operations of Rubena and Savatech. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com