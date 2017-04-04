Trelleborg Leads the Way in Posting Oil and Gas Sealing Test Certification Online

FORT WAYNE, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - For the first time, test certification for almost 30 of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions best-in-class materials for the oil and gas market is made available online at Trelleborg's dedicated oil & gas microsite for seals, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality and safety credentials.

The material grades are compliant with international industry standards and have been subjected to comprehensive third-party testing, qualifying materials from elastomers to PEEK- and PTFE-based compounds to a range of specifications including NORSOK M-710, ISO 23936-2, ISO 10423/API 6A Annex F.1.13.5.2 and Total GS EP PVV 142.

David Brown, Global Director, Oil & Gas at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said: "In today's oilfield market, quality and safety are paramount. Simply saying you make quality products is insufficient, and claims must be reinforced with experience, compliance to industry standards, and proven performance -- all of which Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has been doing for a long time.

"We are proud of the fact that Trelleborg now offers more sealing and bearing solutions for demanding oilfield conditions than any other company. We have achieved this because of our reputation. Customers know how seriously we take safety and compliance, which is why we wanted to make our test certification for a large amount of our products accessible online."

Individual seal materials are rigorously tested and approved, both in-house and through respected third parties, based on criteria such as Rapid Gas Decompression (RGD) resistance, sour and sweet gas aging, compression set and material properties.

Two examples include the Isolast® XploR™ J9523 and XploR™ V9T82, which are both compliant with the RGD and sour service aspects of ISO 23936. These "convention defying" materials are engineered to maintain excellent sealing function at very low temperatures while being subjected to high-pressure conditions. The materials -- which combine these characteristics with excellent chemical compatibility -- both met the ISO 23936 standard as well as revision three of NORSOK M-710.

Isolast® XploR™ J9523 is a superior perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) material capable of withstanding the harshest corrosion inhibitors, brines, control line fluids and injection chemicals. Operating temperatures range from an impressive -40°F / -40°C to +464°F / +240°C with short excursions to +482°F / 250°C.

XploR™ V9T82 fluoroelastomer (FKM) provides unrivalled low-temperature RGD performance down to -54°F / -48°C with elevated resistance to methanol and acidizing agents. The elastomer operates up to +392°F / +200°C with short excursions to +410°F / 210°C.

Both materials exhibit a low glass transition temperature (Tg) point, which allow the materials to remain elastic under pressure at much lower temperatures than standard grades.

Typically the Tg point of an elastomer is increased under pressure. In general, the Tg value rises by approximately +2 °F / +1 °C for every 750 psi / 5 MPa increase in pressure applied. For example, a seal material with a Tg rating of -4°F / -20°C at atmosphere will have a Tg rating of just +32°F / 0°C at 15,000psi / 100MPa.

All approved materials are specifically engineered to meet differing operating conditions in terms of media resistance, high pressure, life expectation, friction and wear requirements. The range of compounds offered compliant to NORSOK, API and ISO and Total specifications include best-in-class Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR), FKM, Isolast® FFKM, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) based Turcon®, TFM and PEEK.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions will be exhibiting at OTC2017 booth #1928, which takes place May 1 through 4 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Group

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative engineered solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion (EUR 2.48 billion, USD 3.29 billion) in over 40 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. In addition, Trelleborg owns 50 percent of TrelleborgVibracoustic, a global leader within antivibration solutions for light and heavy vehicles, with annual sales of approximately SEK 16 billion (EUR 1.78 billion, USD 2.36 billion) in about 20 countries. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is one of the world's leading developers, manufacturers and suppliers of precision seals and bearings. It supports its life sciences, aerospace, industrial and automotive customers through over 20 production facilities and more than 40 marketing companies globally. Within its portfolio are some of the longest established sealing brands, including Busak+Shamban, Chase Walton, Dowty, Forsheda, GNL, Palmer Chenard, Shamban, Skega and Stefa along with a large number of proprietary products and materials such as Turcon®, Zurcon®, Orkot®, Isolast®, Stepseal® and Wills Rings®. www.tss.trelleborg.com