Trend Micro Announces Deep Security 10 to Protect Servers across the Hybrid Cloud

New XGen™ security features enhance server protection and extend to container architectures

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) ( TSE : 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the availability of Trend Micro Deep Security 10, powered by XGen™ Security. XGen™ Security is a blend of cross-generational threat defense techniques fueled by market leading threat intelligence, and powers all Trend Micro security solutions. With this release, Deep Security continues its industry leadership protecting physical, virtual and cloud servers across leading environments such as VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, adding multiple new security techniques that have been optimized for maximum performance, operational efficiency and response to newly discovered threats.

The increasing adoption of virtualization and cloud is driving organizations to change and simplify their approach to security, stepping back from traditional approaches and embracing modern solutions. We believe leading analyst firm Gartner's recommendation for securing cloud workloads reinforces this: "Don't assume end-user endpoint protection platform solutions are best-suited to protect cloud server workloads, which have vastly different protection requirements."1 In the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Trend Micro is positioned the highest and furthest in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.2 Deep Security is one of the Trend Micro products evaluated in the Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms.2

"The business demands for faster application delivery using the cloud without increasing IT spend means that security needs to be looked at differently," says Jason Cradit, senior director of technology for TRC Solutions. "Deep Security fits the DevSecOps model, giving us full visibility of all cloud workloads and automated provisioning of a broad range of security controls, which enables us to easily support an ever-expanding pipeline of new applications with a small, nimble team."

Broad Range of Protection Techniques

Deep Security includes a smart blend of cross generational threat defense techniques for protecting servers from known bad threats, including anti-malware and intrusion prevention (IPS) to detect and stop sophisticated attacks. As a part of the XGen™ Security strategy, Deep Security 10 adds multiple new security techniques, including the prevention of unauthorized software changes with application control. Reimagined for the hybrid cloud, the new application control feature can protect servers from sophisticated attacks such as ransomware, even when applications are constantly changing and elastic workloads are distributed across virtual and cloud environments.

Focused on further enhancing the ability to detect unknown threats, Deep Security 10 supports sandbox integration with Trend Micro Deep Discovery, and will also soon add machine learning to its ever-growing list of advanced threat defense techniques.

Continuing a Different Approach to Hybrid Cloud Security Management

Deep Security is optimized for VMware, AWS and Microsoft Azure deployments, delivering full visibility that enables automated discovery and protection of servers. This new release adds many integration and management enhancements, including faster connection and time to protection for AWS and Azure workloads, along with support for the latest Azure account format, Azure Resource Manager v2 (ARM). It also expands beyond server workloads to protect Docker containers, leveraging proven techniques like anti-malware, IPS and application control to protect dynamic container deployments.

"Multiple techniques are essential to defend against the sophistication of today's threats. But companies need to conduct security at the speed of business, and security must support the agility and flexibility of modern architectures that include virtualization and cloud," said Duncan Brown, associate vice president, security practice for IDC. "With the introduction of Deep Security 10, Trend Micro delivers a continually growing number of security techniques that have been optimized for protecting workloads across the hybrid cloud, combined with visibility that clearly reflects their position as the market-share leader for server security."

"In addition to embracing and helping our customers with important new infrastructure changes like Docker containers, Deep Security 10 also addresses the need to purchase security differently," said Tony Lee, Head of Consulting at Trend Micro Hong Kong. "Deep Security is available as software, as-a-service, and through the AWS and Azure marketplaces, giving organizations unparalleled purchasing flexibility, including per hour pricing matched to the cloud."

"Important customers, such as the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and NASA, are embracing virtualization and cloud technologies in response to the business need to go faster," said Tariq Alvi, founder and president of XentIT. "Deep Security gives us the breadth and environment support we need to respond quickly to business requirements that include protection of physical, virtual and cloud workloads."

Deep Security 10 will be available in March 2017. For more information about Deep Security and security for the hybrid cloud, please visit www.trendmicro.com/hybridcloud.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables users to enjoy their digital lives safely. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.

1 Gartner "Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms" by Neil MacDonald, Peter Firstbrook, 3 March, 2016

2 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms" by Eric Ouellet, Ian McShane, Avivah Litan, 30 January, 2017