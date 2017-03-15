Trend Micro Celebrates One Year Anniversary of TippingPoint Acquisition; Announces Major Milestones Achieved in First Year of Integration

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - This March marks one year since Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) ( TSE : 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, closed the acquisition of TippingPoint from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. In the first year of integration, Trend Micro committed not only to solid execution and seamless business continuity, but also to product innovation, resulting in a significant 25 percent year over year growth in TippingPoint new business and improved market leadership. Trend Micro TippingPoint was recently named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems for both "completeness of vision" and "ability to execute."1 In addition, Trend Micro received a "recommended" rating based on the 2016 NSS Labs Next Generation Intrusion Protection System (NGIPS) test.

To ensure successful integration, Trend Micro signed on more than 300 TippingPoint employees and delivered uninterrupted service to approximately 2,500 large TippingPoint customers. In March, the team moved into new offices, complete with a technically advanced laboratory for research and development, in Austin, Texas.

In the past year, this business stability enabled Trend Micro to continue its history of innovation, enhancing the TippingPoint offerings, seamlessly integrating them with Trend Micro products, and bolstering the company's presence and reputation within the enterprise network security market. For example, TippingPoint next-generation IPS (NGIPS) was integrated with Deep Discovery's advanced threat protection technology to deliver a more powerful Network Defense solution. In January, TippingPoint became the first standalone NGIPS solution to deliver up to 100 Gbps inspection throughput with low latency for high performance data centers and enterprise networks. In February, machine learning was added to TippingPoint making it the first standalone NGIPS vendor to detect and block attacks in-line in real-time using machine learning. In the last 12 months, Trend Micro has filed 16 new patents related to the application of machine learning for its security intelligence.

The addition of TippingPoint also brings the powerful inclusion of industry-leading security intelligence and vulnerability research with Digital Vaccine® Labs (DVLabs) and the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) bug bounty program. In the past year, ZDI has responsibly disclosed 678 vulnerabilities for 48 vendors' products, with nearly 400 still pending. Early insight into undisclosed vulnerabilities enables Trend Micro to deliver preemptive zero-day protection.

For example, in 2016, Trend Micro TippingPoint customers were protected on average 57 days before a vendor could provide a patch. In March, ZDI will continue its mission for vulnerability discovery by celebrating 10 years of its Pwn2Own hacking contest offering more than $1 million in prizes in five different categories at the CanSecWest security conference.

"The acquisition of TippingPoint provided us with a distinct opportunity to add best-of-breed NGIPS technology, along with market-leading vulnerability research and threat expertise, to enhance our entire security offering," said Kevin Simzer, executive vice president, sales, marketing and business development for Trend Micro. "Throughout the transition, our emphasis has been on driving product innovation while maintaining business continuity and providing the outstanding support and responsiveness customers have come to expect from Trend Micro."

"As a longtime TippingPoint customer & Managed Service Provider, you can clearly see the vision and care that Trend Micro has brought to the table," said Ibrahim Gedeon, CTO for TELUS. "Many of our joint customers' security posture has improved in the last 12 months thanks to improved threat intelligence and smarter advanced techniques that help our teams defend against threats quicker and more efficiently."

