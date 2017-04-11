Delivers smart, simple, trusted security for small business

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) ( TSE : 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it is enhancing protection of small business endpoints by leveraging its newest capabilities of XGen™ security, including machine learning, inside Trend Micro Worry-Free Services. XGen™ security infuses high-fidelity machine learning into a blend of threat protection techniques to best protect against the full range of known and unknown threats across any user activity and endpoint. It constantly learns, adapts and automatically shares threat intelligence across the platforms and applications that matter most to customers.

Trend Micro's unique XGen™ security approach for small businesses uses proven methods to quickly identify benign data and known threats, freeing its smart advanced techniques, such as application control, exploit prevention, behavioral analysis, sandboxing and machine learning, to more quickly and accurately identify unknown threats. Trend Micro is the first to infuse 'high-fidelity' machine learning into its approach -- uniquely analyzing files both before execution and at runtime, using 'noise cancellation' features like census checking and whitelisting to reduce false positives. All of these capabilities are fueled by the market-leading, cloud-based global threat intelligence of the Trend Micro Smart Protection Network, which supplies rapid response updates when a new threat is detected, enabling faster time to protection.

"Small businesses are not immune to the 500,000 new, unique threats created every day1, In fact, Trend Micro saw a 752 percent increase in new ransomware families that ultimately resulted in $1 billion in losses for organizations worldwide in 20162," said Partha Panda, vice president, corporate and business development for Trend Micro. "These threats and attacks can disrupt operations and require costly fixes and manpower to correct. Advanced security protection is critical to ensure small businesses vigorously defend against today's cyber attacks and those to come in the future."

"As part of the beta test for Worry-Free Services, we were impressed with the machine learning capabilities of the solution," said Felix Lo, software development engineer for Apek Computer Technologies. "With the volume of new threats out there, it was imperative for us to have features that weed out known threats easily and focus advanced techniques on discovering and responding to the unknown threats we face daily. Trend Micro does this without compromising performance on our test machines."

Trend Micro Worry-Free Services is an industry-leading endpoint security solution, ranked first in worldwide content security for small business for five consecutive years3. The solution provides immediate protection against the latest cybersecurity threats, as well as anti-malware, anti-spam, ransomware protection and data security. It also delivers centralized control in a single management console across PCs, Macs, servers and mobile devices.

To learn more about Trend Micro Worry-Free Services, powered by XGen™ security, please visit https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/small-business/worry-free.html.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables users to enjoy their digital lives safely. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.

1 Trend Micro Smart Protection Network statistics, 2016

2 Trend Micro 2016 Threat Landscape Report, "A Record Year for Enterprise Threats," February 2017

3 Canalys, Small Business Content Security Market Trends, 2016