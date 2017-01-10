Trend Micro TippingPoint Launches 100 Gb Standalone Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System

Delivers first-to-market leading performance density

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) ( TSE : 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the availability of the latest Trend Micro™ TippingPoint NX Series Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems (NGIPS), including a first-to-market standalone NGIPS solution that delivers up to 100 Gb inspection throughput with low latency. Designed to cater to data centers and enterprise networks with high performance requirements, the TippingPoint 7600NX protects critical infrastructure, data and vulnerable applications in real-time from known, undisclosed and unknown vulnerabilities without adversely affecting network performance.

The 7600NX provides data centers processing massive amounts of traffic with a comprehensive security solution that can easily scale to evolving performance requirements. It uses a combination of technologies such as deep packet inspection, threat reputation and advanced malware analysis to detect and prevent attacks across data center environments.

"Customers with high traffic environments require a solution that can operate seamlessly and help prioritize the threats they need to focus on first," said Don Closser, vice president and general manager for Trend Micro TippingPoint. "Our 100 Gb solution's superior performance as well as exclusive insight into undisclosed vulnerability data through our Zero Day Initiative program provides them real-time, accurate threat prevention between vulnerability discovery and patch availability."

The TippingPoint NX Series is able to reduce administration time and prioritize security coverage with Enterprise Vulnerability Remediation (eVR), which allows customers to import vulnerability scans into the TippingPoint Security Management System, map them to Digital Vaccine® filters and take immediate action. This threat intelligence provides the visibility necessary to optimize the overall security posture of an organization.

"As threats and attacks evolve and become more sophisticated, the demands of data center environments will necessitate comprehensive security solutions that can flex and adapt to the dynamic nature of the landscape," said Rob Ayoub, research director for IDC. "Trend Micro is continuing to drive product innovation in customization, performance and agility that meets these needs as a single security vendor."

The TippingPoint 7540NX NGIPS is also available with up to 40 Gb inspection throughput. In October 2016, Trend Micro TippingPoint NGIPS received a "recommended" rating in NGIPS testing from NSS Labs.

For information about TippingPoint NGIPS, please visit http://www.trendmicro.com/us/business/network-security/intrusion-prevention-system/.

