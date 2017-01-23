Trend Micro TippingPoint Named a Leader in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) ( TSE : 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS)1. Trend Micro (formerly listed as HPE) significantly improved its placement in both 'completeness of vision' and 'ability to execute' from previous years. Trend Micro believes placement of the TippingPoint Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) in the Leaders quadrant illustrates the positive progress made since acquiring TippingPoint in March 2016.

"Our acquisition of TippingPoint was designed to strategically advance the capabilities of our solutions to meet the needs of our customers faced with the growing complexity of protecting their enterprise networks," said Kevin Simzer, executive vice president, sales, marketing and business development for Trend Micro. "We believe that being named a leader in the Magic Quadrant reflects the hard work we've done and our commitment and long-term vision for comprehensive network security."

"We are committed to staying on the forefront of attack trends and anticipating our customers' evolving network security requirements," said Don Closser, vice president and general manager for Trend Micro TippingPoint. "Our teams came together over the past year to fully integrate Trend Micro Deep Discovery/Advanced Threat Protection with TippingPoint Next-Generation IPS. I believe this successful combination strengthened our overall product offering to solidify our Leader placement in this year's Magic Quadrant."

The TippingPoint NGIPS offers in-line comprehensive threat protection against advanced and evasive targeted attacks across data centers and distributed enterprise networks. It offers in-depth analysis of network traffic for comprehensive contextual awareness, visibility and agility necessary to keep pace with today's dynamic threat landscape. Powered by security intelligence from TippingPoint Digital Vaccine® Labs (DVLabs) and the Zero Day Initiative vulnerability bounty program, the TippingPoint NGIPS provides accurate, preemptive threat prevention in real-time without affecting network performance.

"As a TippingPoint customer before the acquisition, we were impressed with Trend Micro's leadership, command of product and customer support from the very beginning," said Frank Bunton, chief information security officer for MedImpact Healthcare. "The company's decades of cybersecurity solutions experience was evident by the clear vision they laid out to integrate the TippingPoint technology into their existing security infrastructure and to build a positive security posture across our business - on endpoints, servers and networks."

To download the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems report, please visit http://www.trendmicro.com/us/business/cyber-security/gartner-idps-report/. For more information about Trend Micro TippingPoint solutions, go to www.trendmicro.com/tippingpoint.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

