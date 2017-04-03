Treos Bio Announces Filing of Key Patent Applications on its Precision Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine Development Platform and its Compositions for Colorectal and Breast Cancers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Treos Bio, which is developing precision therapeutic cancer vaccines coupled with companion diagnostics, today announced it has completed filing of two patent applications with the European Patent Office. These applications are protecting Treos' Precision Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine Development Platform as well as the compositions of its colorectal and breast cancer vaccines.

"The filing of these patents represents an important milestone for Treos as we strengthen protections to our intellectual property and advance our lead therapeutic vaccine candidate into the clinic later this year," said Dr. Menghis Bairu, Executive Chairman of Treos. "This will also enhance our position as we prepare to enter discussions with potential partners and investors this year."

Treos has completed preclinical development of seven cancer vaccine products with companion diagnostics to select likely responders. These precision vaccines will be developed for the treatment of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, glioma, melanoma and leukemia. Preclinical data suggest that these products will likely have low toxicity and high disease control rates.

Despite the promise of using immunotherapies to harness the body's immune system to fight cancer, most of cancer vaccines have failed at the clinical stage and have benefitted only a small subset of patients. Treos' research demonstrated that the failures in cancer vaccine efficacy are caused by their poor design. Treos' understanding of the genetics that drive the immune responses against cancer support the digital development of vaccines that can mount a powerful immune response to kill tumor cells in a large subset of patients.

Treos' algorithms and databases are at the heart of its innovative Cancer Vaccine Technology that was used for the development of vaccines and predict their clinical outcomes. Each cancer consists of a diverse mix of cells and each person's immune system generates an individualized response against each specific cancer cell type. This results in extreme variabilities of interactions between people's immune systems and their cancers. Treos' team of scientists created algorithms to analyze billions of genes and compute patients' immune responses against their specific types of cancer. Treos' precision vaccines induce optimized immune responses to kill a broad mixture of cancer cells without attacking any healthy cells.

"Our platform is uniquely positioned to develop precision vaccines for a targeted patient population. Likely responders to our vaccines can be identified by our companion diagnostics," said Dr. Julianna Lisziewicz, Chief Scientific Officer of Treos. "We continue to devote our efforts to develop unique precision vaccines for additional cancers, and to deliver these innovative therapeutics to the cancer patients in need."

Treos' scientists will be attending the 2017 AACR Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

About Treos Bio Limited.

Treos Bio uses computational biology to develop its precision therapeutic cancer vaccines. In contrast to presently available cancer immunotherapies, Treos' therapeutic vaccines are designed to be safe and effective in a high proportion of cancer patients, and intended for use only in patients identified by its companion diagnostic tests as likely to respond. Digital development of Treos' vaccines substantially decreases development time and cost and ensures a sustainable market by offering safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for a large portion of cancer patients. The company is headquartered in London, maintains U.S. headquarters in San Francisco, and a research team in Budapest, Hungary.