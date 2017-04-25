Treos Bio Names Group of Leading Clinical and Regulatory Experts to Clinical Advisory Board

Members' deep expertise will guide company as it advances its pipeline into clinical trials

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Treos Bio, which is developing precision therapeutic cancer vaccines as well as companion diagnostics, today announced the appointment of a group of leading experts to its newly established Clinical Advisory Board.

"We are fortunate to have attracted such an accomplished group of experts to serve on the advisory board, share their insights, and provide strategic advice as we prepare to advance our first precision therapeutic vaccine for colorectal cancer later this year," said Dr. Menghis Bairu, Executive Chairman of Treos. "The collective knowledge and understanding they will draw upon as they advise us will provide invaluable guidance as we transition to being a clinical-stage company and advance our therapies to patients."

The members of Treos' Clinical Advisory Board include:

György Bodoky, M.D., Ph.D., heads the Oncology Department at Szent László Teaching Hospital in Budapest, Hungary. He has expertise in therapeutic trials for clinical gastrointestinal oncology and has been an investigator in 60 completed and ongoing studies. He is the chief editor of the Journal of Clinical Oncology (Hungarian edition).





David Feigal, M.D. has more than 30 years of experience in drug development and regulation and held multiple leadership positions at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration including Deputy Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research. He also held executive positions at several biopharmaceutical companies. He is a Partner at NDA Partners LLC and serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law at the Sandra Day O'Conner College of Law at Arizona State University.





Axel Grothey, M.D., is a professor of oncology in Clinical & Translational Science at Mayo Graduate School and a member of Mayo Clinic's Cancer Center. He also a consultant to the Division of Medical Oncology at Mayo Clinic. He currently chairs the National Cancer Institute's colon cancer task force.





Pamela M. Klein, M.D., has extensive experience in clinical and translational research in oncology drug development and has led programs spanning the pre-clinical stage to approval and beyond. She held several positions of increasing responsibility at Genentech including Vice President, Development, Oncology, Hematology. She was responsible for the clinical science programs for Herceptin, Tarceva, and Rituxan. Prior to Genentech, Klein was at The National Cancer Institute, where she built and ran the NCI-Navy Breast Center. She is Principal of PMK BioResearch, which offers advisory and strategic consulting to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.





Peter Wagner, M.D., is a Medical Oncology specialist and member of the Kalispell Regional Medical Center medical staff and the practice of Northwest Oncology and Hematology. He served as a postdoctoral research fellow in the Breast Medical Oncology Department at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Treos has completed preclinical development of seven cancer vaccine products with companion diagnostics to select likely responders. These precision vaccines will be developed for the treatment of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, glioma, melanoma and leukemia. Preclinical data suggest that these products will likely have low toxicity and high disease control rates.

Despite the promise of using immunotherapies to harness the body's immune system to fight cancer, most of cancer vaccines have failed at the clinical stage and have benefitted only a small subset of patients. Treos' research demonstrated that the failures in cancer vaccine efficacy are caused by their poor design. Treos' understanding of the genetics that drive the immune responses against cancer support the digital development of vaccines that can mount a powerful immune response to kill tumor cells in a large subset of patients.

Treos' algorithms and databases are at the heart of its innovative Cancer Vaccine Technology that was used for the development of vaccines and predict their clinical outcomes. Each cancer consists of a diverse mix of cells and each person's immune system generates an individualized response against each specific cancer cell type. This results in extreme variabilities of interactions between people's immune systems and their cancers. Treos' team of scientists created algorithms to analyze billions of genes and compute patients' immune responses against their specific types of cancer. Treos' precision vaccines induce optimized immune responses to kill a broad mixture of cancer cells without attacking any healthy cells.

"Having an advisory board with such a depth of understanding of clinical oncology will increase Treos' ability to efficiently advance its precision therapeutic cancer vaccines through the clinic to patients who need them," said Dr. Franco Lori, Chief Medical Officer of Treos. "They will provide strategic advice on everything from clinical trial designs to navigating regulatory hurdles to help ensure we are able to deliver on the promise of this technology."

Treos' scientists will be attending the 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago June 2 - 6.

About Treos Bio Limited.

Treos Bio uses computational biology to develop its precision therapeutic cancer vaccines. In contrast to presently available cancer immunotherapies, Treos' therapeutic vaccines are designed to be safe and effective in a high proportion of cancer patients, and intended for use only in patients identified by its companion diagnostic tests as likely to respond. Digital development of Treos' vaccines substantially decreases development time and cost and ensures a sustainable market by offering safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for a large portion of cancer patients. The company is headquartered in London, maintains U.S. headquarters in San Francisco, and a research team in Budapest, Hungary.