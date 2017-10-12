Trevali announces changes to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX:TV)(LMA:TV)(OTCQX:TREVF)(FRANKFURT:4TI) announces that following an extensive and diligent search by global executive search consultants Egon Zehnder, each of Ms. Jessica L. McDonald and Messrs. Russell Ball and Dan Isserow have been appointed to the Board of Directors of Trevali following the voluntary resignations of Ms. Catherine Gignac and Messrs. David Huberman and David Korbin effective October 11, 2017. In addition, following the changes to the Board of Directors, Mr. Mike Hoffman has been appointed Chairman of the Board succeeding Mr. David Huberman.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Catherine Gignac, David Huberman and David Korbin for their service and management support as directors of the Company as we advanced from developer to a significant global zinc producer, and wish them all the best in the future," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trevali. "I am also pleased to welcome Ms. McDonald and Messrs. Ball and Isserow to the Board, each of whom brings diverse experience and strategic insight to Trevali. I look forward to working with our newly constituted Board as we continue to execute on our strategic plan following the recent acquisition of the Rosh Pinah and Perkoa zinc mines, which is a truly transformational event for Trevali shareholders by establishing the Company as a multi-asset, top-10 global zinc producer. These appointments reflect our commitment to succession planning and ensure we have the broad range of experience and expertise necessary for the Board to carry out its mandate effectively."

Following these changes to the Board, five of the eight Board members are independent.

Ms. Jessica McDonald was recently the President and Chief Executive Officer of the British Columbia Hydro & Power Authority (BC Hydro), a clean energy utility with over $5.5 billion in annual revenues. Previous roles include Executive Vice President at HB Global Advisors Corp in addition to a successful practice in mediation and negotiation on major commercial and industrial projects. Ms. McDonald has also held many positions in the British Columbia provincial government including Deputy Minister to the Premier, Cabinet Secretary, and Head of the BC Public Service. Ms. McDonald has served on numerous Boards and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada.

Mr. Russell Ball is currently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development of Goldcorp Inc., a role he assumed in March 2016 after initially joining Goldcorp in 2013 and serving as Executive Vice President of Capital Projects, Strategy and Corporate Development including oversight of their primary growth projects. Prior to his role with Goldcorp Inc., Mr. Ball served in varying capacities for Newmont Mining Corporation, including Strategic and Business Planning culminating with his appointment as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He is both a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of South Africa and a Certified Public Accountant in Colorado.

Mr. Dan Isserow is a Chartered Accountant with financial and business operations leadership experience and a successful track record of growing organizations across various business sectors including introducing the Nando's restaurant franchise to Canada and serving as its President and CEO from 1993 to 2012. He is currently the Co-Founder, President and Chief Financial Officer with Silica Ventures, a company focused on the expanding market for digital sign applications; with customers in Canada and the United States. He is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of South Africa.

Trevali sincerely thanks each of Ms. Gignac and Messrs. Huberman and Korbin for their invaluable guidance and wise counsel during their respective tenures on the Board.

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals mining company with four commercially producing operations.

The Company is actively producing zinc concentrates from its wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, its 80% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and its 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso. Trevali also owns the Halfmile and Stratmat base metal deposits located in New Brunswick, that are currently undergoing a Preliminary Economic Assessment reviewing their potential development.

The common shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of TREVALI MINING CORPORATION,

Mark D. Cruise, President