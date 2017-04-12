Trevali Mining Making All the Right Moves

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV) ( BVL : TV) ( OTCQX : TREVF) keeps its eye on being THE "pure play" solution as it moves toward closing the agreement with Glencore International to acquire the Rosh Pinah and Perkoa zinc mines.

The mine purchase from Glencore, which was highlighted in The Gold Report's March 16 article, moved closer to the July 31 closing date with Trevali Mining Corp.'s March 29 announcement of its "C$264,546,000 bought deal financing and amendment to agreement to purchase the producing Rosh Pinah and Perkoa Zinc Mines." With this latest announcement, Trevali Mining is moving closer to its goal of being a "multi-asset, low cost global zinc producer," as Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's CEO and president, stated in the company's March 13 press release.

GMP analyst Ian Parkinson updated that firm's model to include the purchase agreement with Glencore. Parkinson stated, "The addition of two producing zinc mines will help TV more than double its annual zinc production and make TV the eighth largest zinc producer globally."

