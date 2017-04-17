Trevali reports Q1-2017 production

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX:TV)(LMA:TV)(OTCQX:TREVF)(FRANKFURT:4TI) reports preliminary first quarter ("Q1") 2017 production results from its two operating zinc mines, the Caribou Mine in New Brunswick, Canada and the Santander Mine in Peru. For the three months ending March 31, 2017, approximately 32.2 million payable pounds zinc, 10.0 million payable pounds lead and 345,662 payable ounces of silver was produced (see Table 1).

Table 1: Consolidated Q1-2017 preliminary production statistics Q1-2017 Q1-2016* Tonnes Mined 370,953 175,579 Tonnes Milled 433,129 209,188 Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 36,576 14,840 Lead 12,510 5,469 Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 32,201,540 13,662,766 Lead (pounds) 10,023,067 6,436,047 Silver (ounces) 345,662 221,324

*Q1-2016 production figures do not include Caribou Zinc Mine production that commenced commercial production on July 1, 2016.

"During Q1 we saw continued strong throughput at both our Santander Zinc Mine in Peru and Caribou Zinc Mine in New Brunswick," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO. "As previously stated during the first half of this year at Santander will see operations continue to process ore primarily from the more zinc-rich Magistral Central and South Deposits and then mining will sequence back into the more lead-and-silver-rich Magistral North Deposit and Oyon Zone into the second half of the year, boosting Pb and Ag metal production for the remainder of the year and going forward. Additionally, at Caribou we have continued to implement operational efficiencies, specifically targeting recoveries and we are seeing increased lead and silver recoveries for Q1 and have started to see improvements in zinc recoveries in the latter part of the quarter."

Santander Zinc Mine, Peru

For Q1-2017, Santander delivered consistent operational performance as mining continues to sequence through the more zinc-dominant Magistral Central and South zones. The Santander team continues to advance Magistral North ramp development in order to access the higher-grade Zn-Pb and Ag mineralization in the Magistral North and Oyon Zones, both of which remain open for expansion and which will result in increased Pb-Ag production in the latter half of 2017 and going forward.

Preliminary quarterly production of 12.6 million payable pounds of zinc, 1.9 million payable pounds of lead and 128,577 payable ounces of silver (see Table 2). Recoveries averaged 88% for zinc, 79% for lead and 63% for silver.

Santander mill throughput for Q1-2017 was 200,249 tonnes, approximately 10% above the nameplate design of 2,000-tonnes-per-day (730,000 tonnes per year).

Table 2: Santander Mine Q1-2017 preliminary production statistics Q1-2017 Q1-2016 Tonnes Mined 148,689 175,579 Tonnes Milled 200,249 209,188 Average Head Grades (%) Zinc 3.80% 3.93% Lead 0.58% 1.66% Silver - Oz/tonne 0.96 1.32 Average Recoveries (%) Zinc 88% 89% Lead 79% 88% Silver 63% 76% Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonne): Zinc 14,037 14,840 Lead 2,120 5,469 Concentrate Grades (%) Zinc 48% 49% Lead 43% 56% Silver - Oz/tonne 57.92 38.70 Payable Production: Zinc lbs (pounds) 12,582,145 13,662,766 Lead lbs (pounds) 1,915,294 6,436,047 Silver Oz 128,577 221,324

2017 Santander Mine Production Guidance

The 2017 production guidance estimate for the Santander mine remains unchanged at:

63-65 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate

12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate

700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$35-40 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

The Santander exploration team also commenced the Phase I, approximately 13,000-metre, 2017 exploration program in early April. The aim of the program is to aggressively probe the depth and lateral extents of the Magistral polymetallic system that remains open for expansion in addition to converting additional inferred tonnages into higher confidence categories to support longer- range mine planning. Conventional and directional surface drilling will initially test the high priority Santander Pipe target, which remains open for expansion at depth, for future mine planning purposes. It is anticipated that underground exploration will commence in June when dedicated exploration footwall drives are completed and will initially test the depth extents of Magistral North-Central and transitioning to Central-South as the program progresses. Contingent on success, Phase II drilling will continue to define and expand the mineralized systems.

Caribou Zinc Mine, Canada

Q1-2017 marked the Caribou Mine's third commercial production quarter and saw ongoing optimization initiatives targeting further improvements in both throughput and metallurgical recoveries. Both Pb and Ag recoveries continued to improve while Zn recoveries remained level.

In Q1-2017, Caribou produced 19.6 million pounds of payable zinc, 8.1 million payable pounds of lead and 217,085 payable ounces of silver (see Table 3). Recoveries averaged 75% for zinc, 64% for lead and 38% for silver. Mill throughput for Q1 was 232,880 tonnes, effectively at its nameplate (3,000-tonne-per-day) performance. Zinc recoveries during the first-half of the Quarter were adversely affected by a combination of substandard grinding media (fragmentation of steel balls in the mills), which is now resolved, and winter conditions, but have recovered in latter half of the Quarter as various seasonal optimization programs took effect. Test work, both internally and with third parties (Surface Science Western and McGill University) including partner Glencore, is ongoing to enable better future management of seasonal zinc recovery variation.

Table 3: Caribou Mine Q1-2017 preliminary production statistics Q1-2017 Q1-2016* Tonnes Mined 222,264 - Tonnes Milled 232,880 - Average Head Grades: Zinc 6.15% - Lead 2.68% - Silver (ounces/ton) 2.29 - Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 75% - Lead 64% - Silver 38% - Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 22,539 - Lead 10,390 - Concentrate Grades: Zinc

Silver in zinc conc. 47%

4.0 oz/t -

- Lead 38% - Silver in lead conc. 19.3 oz/t - Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 19,619,395 - Lead (pounds) 8,107,773 - Silver (ounces) 217,085 -

* No corresponding Q1 production quarter in 2016 as the Caribou Zinc Mine declared commercial as of July 1, 2016.

2017 Caribou Mine Production Guidance

The 2017 production guidance estimate for the Caribou mine remains unchanged at:

90-93 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate

30-32 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate

800,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$55-60 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

The Caribou mine transition to owner-operated with new Sandvik supported mine fleet remains on track for mid-year commencement. Initial training and fleet deliveries will commence in May, which when fully integrated is anticipated to result in improved operational efficiencies including mine cost savings of approximately US$5-6/tonne.

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

EurGeol Dr. Mark D. Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO, Paul Keller, P.Eng, Trevali's Chief Operating Officer are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, have supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Dr. Cruise is not independent of the Company as he is an officer, director and shareholder. Mr. Keller is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and shareholder.

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals mining company with two commercially producing operations.

The Company is actively producing zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its 2,000-tonne-per-day Santander mine in Peru and its 3,000-tonne-per-day Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick. Trevali also owns the Halfmile and Stratmat base metal deposits, located in New Brunswick, that are currently undergoing a Preliminary Economic Assessment reviewing their potential development. Additionally, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with Glencore PLC to acquire a portfolio of zinc assets from Glencore, including an 80% interest in the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, a 90% interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, an effective 39% interest in the Gergarub project in Namibia, an option to acquire 100% interest in the Heath Steele property in Canada and certain related exploration properties and assets.

The common shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

