Trevali reports record Q3-2017 production

Preliminary Q3 zinc production of 58.4-million payable lbs; 12.5-million lbs payable lead and 433,442 oz payable silver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX:TV)(OTCQX:TREVF)(LMA:TV)(FRANKFURT:4TI) reports record consolidated third quarter ("Q3") 2017 preliminary production results of 58.4-million payable lbs. of zinc, 12.5-million payable lbs. of lead and 433,442 payable ounces of silver, including September 2017 monthly production from the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso that were both acquired from Glencore PLC on August 31, 2017 (Table 1 and see news release TV-NR-17-19).

Table 1: Consolidated Q3-2017 and YTD-2017 preliminary production (1) Q3-2017 (1) Q3-2016 YTD-2017 (1) Tonnes Mined 552,385 175,579 1,295,140 Tonnes Milled 567,552 209,188 1,431,774 Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 63,331 14,840 133,845 Lead 13,974 5,469 38,342 Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 58,425,056 13,662,766 120,320,433 Lead (pounds) 12,474,379 6,436,047 32,370,137 Silver (ounces) 433,442 221,324 1,164,608

(1) Q3-2017 and YTD-2017 preliminary production figures include September 2017 production figures from the Perkoa and Rosh Pinah mines following the closure of the African zinc asset acquisition from Glencore PLC on August 31, 2017.

Operational Highlights

Record overall quarterly zinc, lead and silver production.

At Santander, mine and mill output increased by 23% and 7% respectively from Q2. Zn head-grades increased 12% and payable metal units have increased 21% for Zn, 29% for Pb and 7% for Ag versus prior quarter.

Record mill throughput and mine output at Perkoa.

Material improvements at Caribou - record production during transition period to owner-operated mining activities. September zinc recoveries, metal production and concentrate content set a new monthly record of 81.5% recovery.

Rosh Pinah mine, mill and zinc recoveries all increased on a quarter-to-quarter basis by 12%, 7% and 2% respectively. The mill re-grind project remains on track and budget for commissioning by year-end.

"Following our August 31st acquisition of the Rosh Pinah and Perkoa zinc mines from strategic partner Glencore, we are excited to report record quarterly metal production for Trevali in Q3," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO. "Integration of the new African mines has progressed well and we are pleased with performance achieved to date. We are also encouraged with the production growth potential identified at these mines and are moving forward on optimization initiatives to further improve metal output."

Santander Zinc Mine, Peru

Preliminary Q3 Santander production was 14.6 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.9 million payable pounds of lead and 194,214 payable ounces of silver (see Table 2). Recoveries averaged 88% for zinc, 82% for lead and 67% for silver.

Santander mill throughput for Q3-2017 was a new record of 219,105 tonnes, approximately 20% above the nameplate design of 2,000-tonnes-per-day (730,000 tonnes per year). Mine production the quarter was 183,200 tonnes.

Santander metal production, mine output, mill throughput and recoveries all increased significantly in Q3 over the preceding quarter. Tonnes mined over Q3 increased 23% from the preceding quarter, tonnes milled was up 7% over Q2, average zinc head grades increased 12%, and payable Zn, Pb and Ag production were up 21%, 29% and 7% respectively over the prior quarter.

The Company is finalizing the upgrade of its pumping infrastructure to facilitate long-range planning as the mining transitions deeper in the Magistral zones with the system on track for commissioning prior to year-end 2017. It is anticipated to result in reduced power requirements and improve overall mine efficiency upon completion.

Table 2: Santander Mine Q3-2017 preliminary production statistics Q3-2017 Q3-2016 Tonnes Mined 183,200 192,815 Tonnes Milled 219,105 216,551 Average Head Grades Zinc 4.13% 4.61% Lead 1.04% 1.08% Silver - Oz/ton 1.26 1.26 Average Recoveries (%) Zinc 88% 89% Lead 82% 84% Silver 67% 67% Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonne): Zinc 16,684 18,403 Lead 3,736 3,745 Concentrate Grades (%) Zinc 48% 48% Lead 51% 53% Silver - Oz/ton 49.64 53.08 Payable Production: Zinc lbs (pounds) 14,570,391 16,608,275 Lead lbs (pounds) 3,922,373 4,141,582 Silver Oz 194,214 192,431

2017 Santander Mine Production Guidance (2)

The 2017 production guidance estimate for the Santander mine remains as follows:

52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate;

12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate; and

700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated to range from approximately US$35-40 per tonne milled.

2 Constitutes forward-looking information. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" at the end of this document.

The Phase I, approximately 13,000-metre, 2017 exploration program commenced during the second quarter utilizing both surface directional and underground drill rigs. The aim of the program is to aggressively probe the depth and lateral extents of the Magistral and Santander polymetallic systems that remain open for expansion in addition to converting additional inferred tonnages into higher confidence categories to support longer-range mine planning.

Caribou Zinc Mine, Canada

Preliminary Q3 Caribou production was 20.8 million pounds of payable zinc, 7.3 million payable pounds of lead and 220,012 payable ounces of silver (see Table 3). Recoveries for the quarter averaged 79% for zinc, a new record. Specifically, September zinc recoveries, metal production and concentrate content set a new monthly record of 81.5% recovery to produce 4,233 tonnes of zinc metal. Mill throughput for the quarter was 234,007 tonnes and mine production was 241,866 tonnes.

With the transition to owner-operated underground mining and the new Sandvik fleet largely in place, mining operations saw improved overall performance including increased tonnes mined (with July averaging a record 3,112 tonnes-per-day), a large decrease in mine dilution to 8.4% (from 18.2% in the first half of 2017) due to the new cable bolter performance and efficiency, and increased operating efficiencies in the new underground haul trucks and scooptrams of 23 and 4.3% respectively.

Table 3: Caribou Mine Q3-2017 preliminary production statistics Q3-2017 Q3-2016 Tonnes Mined 241,866 205,049 Tonnes Milled 234,007 185,488 Average Head Grades: Zinc 6.08% 5.91% Lead 2.50% 2.62% Silver (ounces/ton) 2.14 2.26 Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 79% 78% Lead 61% 56% Silver 41% 36% Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 22,917 17,908 Lead 9,038 6,973 Concentrate Grades: Zinc

Silver in zinc conc. 49%

3.7 oz/t 48%

4.5 oz/t Lead 39% 39% Silver in lead conc. 22.6 oz/t 21.5 oz/t Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 20,770,649 15,776,638 Lead (pounds) 7,256,219 5,577,344 Silver (ounces) 220,012 170,345

Caribou metal production, mine output, mill throughput and recoveries all increased notably in Q3 over the preceding quarter. Tonnes mined in Q3 increased 8% from the preceding quarter, tonnes milled was up 4% over Q2, average zinc head grades increased 11%, and payable Zn, Pb and Ag production were up 16%, 6% and 8% respectively over the prior quarter. Unfortunately, despite material production gains made in Q3 and anticipated in Q4, they will be insufficient to enable site to meet 2017 zinc production guidance. Consequently, 2017 guidance has been revised downwards to 81-84 million pounds of payable zinc. Both lead and silver remain unchanged.

2017 Caribou Mine Production Guidance (2)

The 2017 production guidance estimate for the Caribou mine has been revised to:

81-84 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate;

30-32 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate; and

800,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$55-60 per tonne milled.

2 Constitutes forward-looking information. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" at the end of this document.

Rosh Pinah Zinc Mine, Namibia

Preliminary full Q3 Rosh Pinah production was 20.1 million pounds of payable zinc, 3.9 million payable pounds of lead and 52,284 payable ounces of silver (see Table 4). Recoveries averaged 87% for zinc, 63% for lead and 50% for silver. Mill throughput for the quarter was 173,734 tonnes. Only September production is incorporated into the Company's consolidated preliminary production Table 1.

Table 4: Rosh Pinah Mine full Q3-2017 preliminary production statistics (100% basis) Q3-2017 Q2-2017 Tonnes Mined 184,527 165,187 Tonnes Milled 173,734 164,320 Average Head Grades: Zinc 7.03% 9.51% Lead 1.72% 1.39% Silver (ounces/ton) 0.61 1.03 Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 88% 86% Lead 63% 67% Silver 50% 40% Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 20,599 26,366 Lead 3,472 3,620 Concentrate Grades: Zinc

Silver in zinc conc. 52%

- 51%

- Lead 54% 43% Silver in lead conc. 15.1 oz/t 18.5 oz/t Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 20,171,433 24,788,624 Lead (pounds) 3,885,626 3,153,673 Silver (ounces) 52,284 67,997

Rosh Pinah mine output, mill throughput and zinc recoveries all increased in Q3 versus the preceding quarter. Tonnes mined in Q3 increased 12% from the preceding quarter, tonnes milled was up 6% over Q2, Zn recoveries increased 2%, however the average zinc head grade decreased to 7% (from 9.5% in Q2) resulting in lower payable zinc production in Q3. The decrease in the average Q3 zinc head grade was a factor of temporary mine sequencing into a lower-grade portion of the orebody. Mining has now moved back into zones with run-of-mine head grades of approximately 8.5-9% zinc.

2017 Rosh Pinah Mine Production Guidance (2)

The 2017 production guidance estimate (on a full-year basis) for the Rosh Pinah mine is:

100-105 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate;

9-11 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate; and

200,000 ounces of payable silver

Total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$45-50 per tonne milled.

2 Constitutes forward-looking information. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" at the end of this document.

Perkoa Zinc Mine, Burkina Faso

Preliminary full Q3 Perkoa production was 44.9 million pounds of payable zinc with an average Zn recovery of 91% (Table 5). Mill throughput for the quarter was a record 173,479 tonnes along with record quarterly mine production of 192,392 tonnes. Only September production is incorporated into the Company's consolidated preliminary production Table 1.

Table 5: Perkoa Mine full Q3-2017 preliminary production statistics (100% basis) Q3-2017 Q2-2017 Tonnes Mined 192,392 183,720 Tonnes Milled 173,479 161,755 Average Head Grades: Zinc 15.33% 16.31% Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 91% 95% Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 48,251 47,551 Concentrate Grades: Zinc 50% 52% Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 44,932,293 46,612,401

2017 Perkoa Mine Production Guidance (2)

The 2017 production guidance estimate (on a full-year basis) for the Perkoa mine is 165-170 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate.

Total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$95-100 per tonne milled.

2 Constitutes forward-looking information. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" at the end of this document.

Integration Update

Corporate and Business Unit technical, financial and strategic integration continues to progress well with the team focusing on streamlining system and group synergies and cost savings including supply chain and technical support initiatives.

