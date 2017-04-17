Trex Company Awarded 'Greenest' Decking Seven Years Running

Trex "Out-Decks" All Competitors as the Brand of Choice Among Green Builder Readers

WINCHESTER, VA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - In an unprecedented seven-year streak, Trex Company, the world's leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, received top honors from one of the industry's most respected reader surveys -- Green Builder Media's 2017 Reader's Choice Awards. Underscoring the brand's leadership and preference among eco-conscious architects, builders and contractors, the publication's readership voted Trex decking as the "greenest" in the industry. Trex is the only composite decking manufacturer to hold this title since 2009.

"After more than 25 years of business, our commitment to producing eco-friendly decking and outdoor living products is as strong as ever, and we're honored that our products and business practices continue to stand above other manufacturers in the industry," noted Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex. "Clearly, our adherence to our core values continues to resonate with our customers -- both contractors and consumers -- who understand the importance of environmentally conscious building."

Greenest Decking

Built on green principles and values, Trex products offer a truly environmentally responsible choice to consumers. As one of the largest polyethylene plastic recyclers in the United States, Trex turns commercial and household plastics like newspaper sleeves and sandwich bags into eco-friendly outdoor living products. In addition, Trex salvages and keeps more than 400 million pounds of plastic and wood scrap out of landfills each year.

The entire high-performance Trex decking portfolio -- including Trex Transcend®, Trex Enhance® and Trex Select® -- is manufactured from more than 95 percent recycled and reclaimed materials, an achievement confirmed through the International Code Council Evaluation Service® (ICC-ES) SAVE Verification for Recycled Content. In fact, Trex was the first company in the wood-alternative decking category to receive such distinction.

The April issue of Green Builder magazine will include comprehensive data from the 2017 Reader's Choice Awards. Green Builder Media is the leading North American company in the residential building industry focused on green building and responsible growth. It provides information that inspires a commitment to sustainable living.

For more information about Trex's high-performance products, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).