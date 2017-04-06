Trex Company Outshines Competition in Builder 2017 Brand Use Study

Industry Leader Takes Top Spot in Three Key Performance Areas for 10th Consecutive Year

WINCHESTER, VA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - It's been a decade of growth and change within the composite decking industry, but despite a multitude of new players and products, there's still no question as to which brand industry professionals turn to most -- Trex. For the 10th consecutive year, the world's number one decking and railing brand, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has captured three first-place rankings in Builder magazine's annual Brand Use Study.

The results of the 2017 survey represent an impressive new milestone for Trex. Proving its brand prominence among trade professionals, Trex was named number one in "brand familiarity," "brand used the most" and "brand used in the past two years" for the composite/PVC decking category. Trex has earned top rankings in these three major brand performance areas in each of the past 10 years -- an unparalleled achievement within the composite decking industry.

"Since first inventing the concept of durable and low-maintenance outdoor living products more than 25 years ago, Trex has consistently elevated the category by introducing design and manufacturing innovations that have secured its position as the preferred brand among both consumers and professionals," said Adam Zambanini, vice president of marketing for Trex. "This recognition is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the opinions of our valued professional partners who rely on the 'power of Trex' to deliver superior projects and satisfied clients."

The 2017 Builder Brand Use Study, sponsored by Hanley Wood and conducted by The Farnsworth Group, a leading industry market research firm, surveyed more than 1,000 professional builders, contractors and industry professionals. Highlights of the study will be published in the April 2017 issue of Builder as well as posted to Builder's website, builderonline.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.