Outdoor Storage Solutions Combine Beauty and Utility

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - (IBS Booth #W3440) -- With Trex, your next backyard barbeque will be anything but basic. In response to the rising popularity of outdoor entertaining, the world's number one decking and railing brand, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, is expanding its line of high-performance, waterproof outdoor storage options with the new Trex Outdoor Kitchens™ collection.

Featuring the same durability and long-lasting good looks as the complete portfolio of Trex® outdoor living products, Trex Outdoor Kitchens builds upon the company's current outdoor storage offerings with an array of components and features designed specifically for use in outdoor dining and entertainment settings. Among the most noteworthy offerings being introduced by Trex for the 2017 outdoor living season are customizable cabinets for televisions and entertainment systems, along with sink and grill bases designed to hide plumbing and propane hook-ups, while also providing storage for utensils and food prep essentials.

"As the popularity of outdoor living continues to surge, there is a corresponding rise in intentionally designed outdoor living spaces that feature fully-appointed kitchens and entertainment areas," said Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex. "The Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection allows homeowners to integrate the same comfort and convenience features they enjoy indoors into their outdoor spaces while also adding undeniable style."

Inspired by and designed to complement Trex decking, the Trex Outdoor Kitchens components are offered in finishes that complement the five Trex Transcend® premium tropical shades -- Havana Gold (warm gold), Island Mist (silvery grey), Spiced Rum (earthy umber), Lava Rock (reddish-black) and Tiki Torch (light brown). Additionally, in keeping with the Trex heritage of durability and premium performance, the collection is manufactured with a dense, low-maintenance resin that won't warp, fade or crack, with an adhesive-welded interior of ¾" white PVC.

The Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection includes the following storage solutions:

Grill base cabinets - with storage for tools, spices, linens and serving pieces, and designed for propane hook-up

- with storage for tools, spices, linens and serving pieces, and designed for propane hook-up Sink bases - ideal for hiding plumbing and storing cleaning supplies

- ideal for hiding plumbing and storing cleaning supplies Wall-mounted television/entertainment cabinets - for safely storing and protecting outdoor entertainment systems from the elements

- for safely storing and protecting outdoor entertainment systems from the elements Pull-out ice coolers - featuring 2" thick insulated walls to hold ice for days

- featuring 2" thick insulated walls to hold ice for days Base cabinets and bench drawers - offering storage solutions for outdoor living essentials, including pool toys, sports equipment, pillows and more

- offering storage solutions for outdoor living essentials, including pool toys, sports equipment, pillows and more Skirting insert cabinets - ideal for adding storage space below the deck

- ideal for adding storage space below the deck Hampers - ideal for storing linens, towels and swim gear

- ideal for storing linens, towels and swim gear Trash storage cabinets - available in single and double containers to conveniently hide waste and keep outdoor living areas clean

Options are available for roll-out drawers and shelving, and pieces can be further customized with marble, granite or stone tops (purchased separately). The entire collection is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty -- matching Trex high-performance products in both beauty and longevity.

The Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection is manufactured and sold by Ontario-based NatureKast Products through a trademark licensing agreement with Trex Company. For more information about Trex Outdoor Kitchens, visit www.trexoutdoorstorage.com.

The complete portfolio of Trex outdoor living products will be on display during IBS in Booth #W3440. To learn more about Trex, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About NatureKast

NatureKast offers an exquisite range of revolutionary weatherproof outdoor kitchen cabinetry, cast from resilient hi-density resin to look and feel like wood. NatureKast cabinets are designed to beautifully supplement outdoor living spaces by providing comfort, style and unrivaled longevity. For more information, visit www.naturekast.com.