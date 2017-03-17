Trex Honored With 'Best of Houzz' Design Award

Leading Outdoor Living Manufacturer Ranked Most Popular For Third Consecutive Year

WINCHESTER, VA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - The people have spoken, and we couldn't be more delighted! For the third year in a row, Houzz, the leading online platform for architecture, design and home improvement, has honored Trex with the "Best of Houzz" Design Award. This distinction, determined by interaction and engagement with the brand by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community, reinforces Trex as a valuable source of inspiration for these passionate home enthusiasts and professionals.

"At Trex, we're all about making it easy for consumers and specifiers to design and build a dream outdoor living space, and Houzz is often the first place they go to start their journey," said Adam Zambanini, vice president of marketing for Trex. "We're thrilled that the Houzz community has responded so positively to our designs. The platform inspires and empowers by offering glimpses of what's possible and guiding users toward brands, like Trex®, that can help bring their visions to life."

In addition to the "Best of Houzz" award, Trex also is designated as an official "Houzz Influencer," a badge given to companies whose advice and knowledgeable posts are most appreciated by the Houzz community. Trex also recently achieved the milestone of amassing more than 100,000 "saves" to users' Houzz Ideabooks.

Launched in 2009, Houzz connects millions of homeowners to resources from architects, design firms, builders and product manufacturers to help inspire and design their home projects. The Best of Houzz awards are given annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service, and Photography. All winners receive a "Best of Houzz 2017" badge on their profiles, which signifies their commitment to excellence and popularity among the Houzz community.

"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Trex Company," said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."

Through Houzz, users can browse more than 500 images of Trex projects for inspiration for their own outdoor living spaces, as well as more than a dozen Ideabooks that categorize Trex images into easy-to-search topics, such as "Entertaining Spaces," "Porches and Patios," and "Dream Decks." The site also offers users the ability to ask questions regarding Trex products, and to contact Trex directly. To check out Trex's award-winning Houzz profile and images for yourself, visit https://www.houzz.com/pro/trexcompany/trex-company-inc.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).