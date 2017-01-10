New Collection Delivers Versatility and Premium Aesthetics

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - (IBS Booth #W3440) -- As its name implies, the latest line of railing from Trex Company, the world's number one decking and railing brand, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, allows builders and homeowners to create truly signature, one-of-a-kind outdoor living spaces. Making its debut at the 2017 International Builders' Show (IBS), the new Trex Signature® railing collection combines superior styling with the unparalleled strength of aluminum.

"Featuring a sleek minimalist look that is stylish in its own right, Trex Signature is a premium offering designed to highlight the beauty of what lies beyond the railing," said Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex. "Equal parts form and function, Trex Signature railing delivers the durability and low-maintenance qualities that builders and homeowners seek, with a contemporary aesthetic that's ideal for both commercial and residential settings."

Minimalist Style

With its straightforward, unobtrusive design, Trex Signature spans long lengths for panoramic sightlines from decks, patios, balconies and front steps -- and can be installed with continuously graspable rail options for added safety, comfort and functionality with a clean, sleek aesthetic.

Available in three neutral colors -- Charcoal Black, Bronze and Classic White -- Trex Signature can be customized with cocktail railing options to pair perfectly with the entire Trex Transcend® high-performance decking collection.

Light it Up

Trex Signature railing also features the functionality and aesthetics of the Trex Outdoor Lighting™ collection, with several design options to effectively add light into outdoor spaces. The Trex Signature Post Cap uses a new light ring design to spread light in all directions, while the Post Lamp, installed on the side of Signature's aluminum post, casts a warm, downward glow. When not in use, these components are designed to blend in with the railing for a clean, unfettered look.

Both Trex Signature lighting fixtures are powered by reliable and energy efficient engines from leading LED-manufacturer CREE®. In addition, the low-voltage lights are extremely durable, as well as weather-proof and salt-air resistant -- ensuring that they will retain a "like new" appearance for years to come.

Maximum Strength Meets Easy Assembly

Trex Signature provides the unparalleled durability and low-maintenance qualities that are hallmarks of high-performance Trex® products. Aluminum offers superior strength, while the durable powder coating allows the material to retain its color and resist corrosion. This strength allows for further design versatility, as Signature can be curved to create one-of-a-kind outdoor living spaces.

For quick and easy job-site installation, Trex Signature is available in pre-assembled horizontal panels, in 6'x36", 8'x36", 6'x42" and 8'x42" sizes that include condensed installation instructions on each panel. Field testing has shown the panels to reduce assembly time by up to 50 percent -- or approximately 12 minutes per installed rail section.

True to Trex's eco-friendly legacy, the aluminum used to manufacture Trex Signature is made from over 50 percent recycled aluminum and is a 100 percent recyclable, renewable resource. For additional peace-of-mind, Trex Signature railing is backed by a 25-year Limited Warranty.

The complete portfolio of Trex outdoor living products will be on display during IBS in Booth #W3440. To learn more about Trex, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).