Trex Makes It Easy to Plan and Build Dream Decks

Online Tools and Resources Provide Step-by-Step Guidance to Create an Outdoor Oasis

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - (IBS Booth #W3440) --Creating a dream outdoor living space has never been easier. Trex Company, the world's largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in high-performance outdoor living products, has introduced a wealth of easy-to-use online tools and resources that are not only inspiring and empowering homeowners but also helping to improve consultations and communications between deck builders and their clients.

"Our goal is to make the deck building process as easy and as enjoyable as possible for everyone involved," said Adam Zambanini, vice president of marketing for Trex®. "With that in mind, we have developed a library of helpful, user-friendly online resources that address consumers' most common questions and concerns in order to give them the information they need to make confident decisions. These tools offer tremendous resources for builders and contractors as well provide a great starting point for consultations and collaborative decision-making throughout a project. They also create greater profit potential by showcasing the complete range of what's possible with Trex."

Designed to help guide users through the deck design and building process from inspiration to installation, following are the many resources available at Trex.com:

Inspiration Gallery - The Inspiration Gallery is an online resource to help homeowners visualize their outdoor living space. The gallery features photo collections of the best composite deck designs that span regions, sizes, features and style preferences. Contractors and homeowners can sit down together to peruse the images to find ideas, spark their creativity and get busy planning.

Deck Design Plans - The new Deck Design Plans tool offers users three ready-to-build deck plans representing the most popular and versatile designs for today's homes. Once a user selects a design, the tool provides a print-out that offers details of the deck's dimensions and Trex materials needed, as well as an overview of the design's benefits so that contractors can assure their clients that they are selecting the ideal design for their planned outdoor living activities.

Decking & Railing Duos - To help simplify railing selection, Trex's new Decking & Railing Duos guide provides a series of pre-selected railing looks to pair with some of its most popular decking colors. The feature navigates site visitors through the railing selection process, allows users to explore the latest trends and offers customized, designer-curated pairings -- helping visitors find a perfectly paired look for any outdoor living space.

Deck Cost Calculator - The Trex Deck Cost Calculator is a valuable tool for helping homeowners make informed decisions regarding their deck's size and features. This easy-to-use tool estimates the material costs for a deck build based on size, substructure and the decking products being considered.

Deck Sample Program - Seeing is believing, and with the online sample program on Trex.com, contractors can encourage their clients to see firsthand how different colors and textures work with their home's architecture and décor, with quick and easy home delivery by USPS.

"Trexperts" Videos - Trex has teamed with backyard design experts Paul Lafrance and Kate Campbell of HGTV's acclaimed "Decked Out" series to help consumers achieve their outdoor retreat. In the "Trexperts" video series, the dynamic duo shares tips, trends and tricks for designing and building functional and fresh outdoor spaces, and help build the case for using Trex.

"Trex outdoor living tools and resources don't end there," added Zambanini. "Contractors and deck building professionals also can check out our outdoor living blog, deck planning checklists, how-to installation videos and more on the Trex website for solutions and suggestions to help make the deck building process easier and more approachable for their clients."

