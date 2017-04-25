Green Builder Media Recognizes New Railing Offering for its Style, Functionality

WINCHESTER, VA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Outdoor living season is heating up, and with industry accolades pouring in, Trex ( NYSE : TREX) is hotter than ever! The latest in a string of honors this year, the company's new Signature® Railing collection has been named to Green Builder Media's list of "Hot 50 Products" for 2017.

The only railing collection named to this year's list, Trex Signature® was recognized by Green Builder editors for its superior combination of styling and strength. Editors also called out the collection for the sustainability and durability of its core material -- recycled aluminum. True to Trex's eco-friendly legacy, more than 50 percent of the aluminum used to manufacture Trex Signature is recycled, and the product itself is a 100 percent recyclable, renewable resource.

"Providing eco-friendly outdoor living products is at the core of our business, and as our latest innovation, Trex Signature Railing continues this great legacy with a sleek and sturdy construction that complements the entire line of Trex decking," said Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex. "Since the line's debut earlier this year, response from builders, contractors and homeowners has been strong, and we're thrilled that this eco-friendly, stylish collection has captured the attention of industry experts and influencers."

Minimalist Style Meets Maximum Strength

With its straightforward, unobtrusive design, Trex Signature spans long lengths for panoramic sightlines from decks, patios, balconies and front steps -- and can be installed with continuously graspable rail options for added safety, comfort and functionality with a clean, sleek aesthetic.

Available in three neutral colors -- Charcoal Black, Bronze and Classic White -- Trex Signature can be customized with cocktail railing options to pair perfectly with Trex high-performance decking. For quick and easy job-site installation, Trex Signature is available in pre-assembled horizontal panels, in 6'x36", 8'x36", 6'x42" and 8'x42" sizes.

Industry Honors Pour In

Further reinforcing its position as the category leader, Trex has accumulated an impressive number of industry awards this year. In addition to this recent accolade, Trex also was recognized as the "greenest" decking in the industry in Green Builder Media's 2017 Reader's Choice Awards. Earlier this year, the company was honored with a "Best of Houzz" Design Award, and captured three first-place rankings in Builder magazine's annual Brand Use Study.

Green Builder's "Hot 50" list is featured in the publication's April 2017 issue, and is also published on the Green Builder website. Green Builder Media is the leading North American company in the residential building industry focused on green building and responsible growth. It provides information that inspires a commitment to sustainable living.

For more information about Trex, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).