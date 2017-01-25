Report Verifies 100% Post-Consumer Material Composition to Meet Recycled Content Requirements

WINCHESTER, VA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Providing plastics and rotational molding companies with further incentive to manufacture with Trex® recycled pellets, the company has sought and achieved certification with the International Code Council (ICC) for its linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) pellets. This certification confirms that both the Trex Spartan™ and Trex Cardinal™ lines of LLDPE pellets contain 100 percent post-consumer content material.

"Trex LLDPE pellets are an ideal material for plastic product manufacturers to incorporate into their manufacturing process as a means of increasing both the recycled content and cost efficiency of their products," said Dave Heglas, senior director of material resources for Trex. "With this certification, companies can be assured that using Trex pellets can help meet their recycled content requirements and sustainability goals, while reducing their reliance on virgin and off-spec resin."

Launched in 2015, Trex's LLDPE pellets are made from the surplus of recycled post-consumer and commercial polyethylene that Trex regularly collects for the manufacturing of its world-famous high-performance composite decking. Ideal for use in molding, profile extrusion and blown film applications, the recycled pellets are designed to partially displace the virgin and off-spec resin typically used in the production of plastic goods. This allows manufacturers to lower their material costs and promote a more eco-friendly option to customers.

By working with Trex, manufacturers also benefit from the company's extensive material supply and equipment capacity. Trex currently has four lines dedicated to recycled pellet production, making it one of the leading producers of recycled LLDPE pellets in the country.

"Typically, manufacturers have to rely on multiple sources for plastic pellets, resulting in unpredictable quantities and widely-varying product characteristics," noted Heglas. "As one of the country's largest plastic recyclers, Trex is able to deliver the quantities and consistent quality manufacturers need at a lower price and with the added convenience of a single-source provider."

Trex recycled pellets have proven to work well in the production of everything from commercial trash bags and molded plastic garbage/recycling bins to specialty applications such as irrigation tubing. Trex is actively working with manufacturers across a wide range of industries to explore additional uses for its LLDPE pellets. As the product innovator, the company has the flexibility to modify and re-formulate pellet content as needed to better fit specific needs, processes, colors and applications, and is available to assist in incorporating pellets into manufacturers' products.

The ICC certification (VAR 1040) for Trex Spartan and Trex Cardinal pellets can be found at www.icc-es.org/ep. For more information about Trex's linear low-density polyethylene pellets, contact Dave Heglas at dheglas@trex.com or 1-800-289-8739.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).