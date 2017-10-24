Tri-State LED Surpasses $50M in Cumulative Project Awards

Industry-leading LED solutions provider has completed more than 2,000 projects across multiple industries throughout the U.S. since its founding in 2010

GREENWICH, CT--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Tri-State LED, a division of Revolution Lighting Technologies, announced today that it has surpassed $50M in total cumulative sales since its founding in 2010. The Company has now completed more than 2,000 LED projects across industries including commercial, industrial, education, municipal, medical, and religious facilities.

Acquired by Revolution Lighting Technologies in 2013, Tri-State LED has grown to become one of the largest LED solution providers within New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey, as well as expanding to complete projects throughout other regions of the United States. The growth can be attributed to Tri-State LED's unique experience offering comprehensive solutions to manage all phases of an LED retrofit project including scope, material selection, project management and pursuit of project incentives, making the Company the optimal LED partner.

The Company has experienced a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 50% from 2011 through 2016, while saving its customers tens of millions of dollars as a result of dramatic reductions in cost and energy use from the switch to LED lighting solutions. The Company has completed numerous LED projects including the Connecticut Convention Center and the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial. In addition, Tri State has emerged as a leader within public education, retrofitting over 300 public school structures throughout New England, including Stamford City Schools in Connecticut, Ridgewood, Parsippany-Troy Hills and Old Bridge in New Jersey. Tri State LED has also worked closely with some of the largest property owner and management groups including SL Green Realty Corp., Tishman Speyer, Ashforth Properties, RFR, Forest City Ratner and many others.

"We are very proud to have surpassed the $50M milestone in sales, and to continue our growth as a trusted partner and provider of industry-leading LED solutions. It's a tremendous accomplishment and speaks to the commitment of every member of our team to provide the best service possible to our customers," said Ron Young, President, Tri-State LED. "Perhaps even more so, we're extremely proud to have helped our customers save tens of millions of dollars in energy and lighting costs. We look forward to continuing our work across the U.S., helping business and organizations to realize their energy goals and operate more efficiently."

Tri-State LED is also a program contractor within Connecticut's Small Business Energy Advantage Program, supporting the state's 331,000 small businesses with high efficiency LED lighting retrofit opportunities. SBEA Program contractors help small businesses reduce energy costs by identifying and implementing cost-effective energy efficiency opportunities, promote education to encourage replacement of existing equipment with high efficiency options and procure financial incentives.

"We are thrilled with the success of Tri-State LED, as they have grown into a leading supplier of LED technologies, particularly in the Northeast, and an important part of our overall mission at Revolution Lighting," said Robert V. LaPenta, CEO, and Chairman, Revolution Lighting. "It's no accident that Tri-State has become a trusted partner of small businesses, educational facilities, and commercial establishments across the country. Their outstanding turnkey services and customer support are second to none. The entire Tri-State LED team should be proud of this accomplishment."

About Tri-State LED

Tri-State LED, a division of Revolution Lighting Technologies, is a comprehensive turnkey solutions provider, delivering high performance, high efficiency LED lighting and control solutions to its customers. Tri State LED brings together the best products in the market today, directly representing over forty top manufacturers, with an experienced, knowledgeable team to support its customers across a broad spectrum of industries. This dedication to quality extends beyond its products to the service provided at every point in a project including scope and budget development, material selection, incentive procurement and project management. For additional information, please visit www.tristateled.com.