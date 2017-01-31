Trial By Fire Solutions Selects ByteGrid for Highly Compliant Hosting of SimpleTrials, the First On-Demand CTMS

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - ByteGrid Holdings LLC, which is dedicated to providing the most secure compliant hosting solutions available, announced that leading eClinical provider Trial By Fire Solutions has selected ByteGrid for the secure hosting of SimpleTrials, the first on-demand clinical trial management system (CTMS). ByteGrid provides the data center, compliance services and cloud management services for the hosting of the SimpleTrials web-based application and database, which is now available via online subscription through the SimpleTrials website.

With the objective to offer affordable, effective, secure and compliant CTMS applications to clinical study teams of all sizes, the ByteGrid Validated BioCloud managed hosting service is the optimal hosting solution for SimpleTrials. This partnership allows Trial By Fire Solutions to continue to focus on design, development and customer support of world-class eClinical applications, while ByteGrid leverages their industry leading "Compliance as a Service" to manage the physical data center and cloud platform for SimpleTrials.

"We are delighted to be partnering with ByteGrid for secure, reliable and compliant hosting of our innovative new CTMS, SimpleTrials," says Jon Cecchettini, Chief Technology Officer at Trial By Fire Solutions. "The Sponsors, CROs and Sites that will utilize and rely on SimpleTrials can take great confidence knowing that their clinical study data is reliably hosted on a compliant server platform in a secure US-based data center."

"We understand the strict requirements Trial By Fire Solutions needs to uphold for Life Science clients who utilize their CTMS application in a regulated environment, and we are excited that they have chosen ByteGrid for their secure and compliant hosting needs," said Jason Silva, President/Chief Technology Officer at ByteGrid. "We are proud to partner with their team and are confident knowing that our services are fully qualified to handle their high standards and those of their customers."

Trial By Fire Solutions chose ByteGrid because their highly compliant data solutions come standard. Whether a company is subject to FDA or HIPAA/HITECH regulation, ByteGrid's qualified data centers enable SimpleTrials to deliver the most reliable and cost effective solutions for the Life Sciences and Health IT industries. ByteGrid delivers premier managed hosting services from four data centers in three geographically dispersed markets, which allows strong redundancy for backups and high availability for the SimpleTrials service.

Start using SimpleTrials on the ByteGrid Compliant Cloud now. Pricing, plans and online subscription is available via the SimpleTrials website. Plans start at $35/month.

About Trial By Fire Solutions:

Trial By Fire Solutions is a leading provider of cloud based software designed and developed to optimize planning, execution and clinical study tracking. Founded in Oakland CA in 2008, Trial By Fire Solutions is leveraging the global eClinical experience from their established SimpleCTMS product. The new SimpleTrials offering provides the first on-demand CTMS application for budget sensitive teams including investigative sites, sponsors and vendors in the Life Sciences industry. For more information, visit www.SimpleTrials.com.

About ByteGrid:

ByteGrid is a trusted and leading provider of highly secure and compliant solutions serving the most demanding requirements of enterprise and government customers, including those in the Life Sciences and Health IT industries. ByteGrid focuses on technology solutions and services that ensure that regulatory expectations are always met. ByteGrid's robust, scalable and highly secure offerings in Colocation, Managed Hosting, Hybrid Cloud, and Compliance Services are delivered from an interconnected national platform of validated Tier 3 / 4 data centers. For more information visit www.ByteGrid.com.

