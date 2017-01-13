Trial Design and Scientific Leadership: How to Boost Patient Recruitment in Asia and Around the World, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - In this live webinar, Professor Vlado Perkovic, Executive Director of The George Institute for Global Health, Australia and a Scientific Leader at George Clinical, will discuss the importance of Scientific Leadership in the trial design process and integrating it throughout trial delivery. He will examine the challenges of trial design in the Asia-Pacific along with the region's many opportunities for all phases of clinical studies.

The expectations laid out in ambitious protocols and trial design can at times conflict with the operational realities of trial delivery. In today's complex, high-cost, high-risk clinical trials environment, the development of complex protocols can present some operational challenges if unanticipated in the trial design, causing issues throughout delivery. These challenges can include less than desired patient recruitment metrics, delayed start-up times, less than perfect communication between investigator sites and the CRO/Sponsor, as well as regulatory complications, all of which result in greater expense for the sponsor.

Professor Perkovic will use examples of George Clinical's work and how George Clinical has implemented Scientific Leadership in some of its large, complex trials, from study design and throughout trial delivery. Examples will include:

Case studies from some multi-country trials with global pharmaceutical companies investigating renal outcomes in diabetic kidney disease

The largest trial ever conducted in severe acute renal failure, which recruited over 1,500 participants in 35 intensive care units

A large-scale trial, recruiting 8,600 patients, developed in partnership with the Veterans Administration (USA) to provide definitive evidence for the effects of 2 commonly used agents upon the risk of patient harm following angiographic procedures

The ongoing 45 And Up Study, a large-scale cohort study that recruited more than 250,000 New South Wales (Australia) residents aged 45 years and older (representing 10% of the population in that age bracket). The study will examine the complete disease pathway for people with diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

The SHARP study which evaluated whether lowering cholesterol in patients with kidney disease affected their risk of having a heart attack, stroke or death. It involved more than 9,000 patients with lower than normal kidney function (chronic kidney disease) in 380 hospitals across 18 countries around the world

Professor Perkovic will discuss:

The role of Scientific Leadership in trial design and trial leadership

The impact of Scientific Leadership when integrated with trial delivery

Case studies where Scientific Leadership made a significant, positive impact for the Sponsor, especially in regards to patient recruitment and retention

The benefits of designing and conducting large clinical trials in Asia

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT)

