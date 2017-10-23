Triax Technologies Powers Lettire Construction's Connected Jobsite with IoT Wearable Technology

Spot-r Provides Critical Site Visibility on First New York City Project, Boosting Safety

NORWALK, CT--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Triax Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of technology for jobsite connectivity and worker safety, today announced that Lettire Construction Corp. is the first New York City contractor to implement the Spot-r system at its jobsite. By using 140 Spot-r wearable sensors to connect workers and management onsite, Lettire is able to achieve total digital worksite visibility, improve communication and safety, and reduce time spent tracking down people and information. Spot-r also helps Lettire adhere to city jobsite compliance regulations; streamlines evacuation procedures; and enables proactive risk management.

"We are committed to helping organizations like Lettire further their safety practices, communication, and workplace culture," said Chad Hollingsworth, CEO, Triax Technologies. "By incorporating Spot-r, Lettire site supervisors and company management -- no matter where they are located -- can now see where workers are on the jobsite and receive alerts to any safety issues in real-time. This level of visibility and actionable data helps them proactively improve safety, protect their workers, and achieve greater productivity."

The Spot-r system operates on a closed mesh network that cuts through steel and concrete and automatically clocks workers on the jobsite. It includes low-footprint network hardware that is installed and maintained by Triax technicians; and wearable Spot-r Clip sensors that fasten to workers' belts. This wearable device identifies slip, trip and fall incidents in real-time to improve response time and allows workers to send and receive safety alerts without leaving their work areas. By keeping management informed through a cloud-based dashboard, this technology creates a connected jobsite and facilitates a proactive safety culture that empowers everyone -- from the workers on-site to the CEO in the corporate office.

"The most important thing is the safety of our workers and we are continuously improving our safety practices," said Nick Lettire, President and CEO, Lettire Construction. "Spot-r is an important addition to our toolset, increasing our ability to be proactive and mitigate risk through data-driven insights. For example, when Spot-r identified that one worker was making a two-foot jump every day, we found out that he was jumping into the excavation pit instead of using the ladder. By changing that behavior, we helped avoid a potential injury - and everything that comes along with that."

Lettire's 205,000 square foot, 12-story Acacia Gardens project in New York is representative of the inherently complex construction environment, with hundreds of workers completing various tasks in disparate and sometimes isolated areas. This makes it nearly impossible to know where anyone is at any one time. Spot-r helps to overcome this issue and the challenging physical worksite that makes traditional technology connectivity difficult.

Lettire plans to roll out Spot-r across its other projects.

About Lettire Construction Corp.

With more than 30 years of experience in the field, Lettire Construction Corporation is well-known in New York City's multi-family housing sector. In its early years, Lettire Construction developed a strong reputation for doing elegant interior renovations in restaurants and high-scale residences, but has since evolved into a well-rounded organization with a solid record of experience in both market-rate oriented and mixed-income housing. Along the way, Lettire Construction has built strong relationships with leaders all through the industry -- private and not-for-profit developers, financial institutions, government agencies, design and engineering professionals, as well as the whole range of subcontractors and suppliers.

About Triax Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Triax Technologies, Inc. develops and delivers wearable IoT technology for construction site connectivity. Its first-of-its-kind Spot-r wearable technology provides real-time visibility into the worksite, resulting in faster response to injuries, improved safety performance and increased productivity. Spot-r is currently being used by some of the largest construction firms in the industry. More information can be found at: https://www.triaxtec.com/.

