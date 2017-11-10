Trican Amends Revolving Credit Facility

November 10, 2017 04:00 ET
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 10, 2017) - Trican Well Service Ltd. ("Trican") (TSX:TCW) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with its bank lenders which amends and extends its revolving credit facility (the "RCF"). The principal amendments to the RCF include:
These amendments have no impact on the RCF commitment level, or financial covenants which remain unchanged. The terms and conditions of the senior and subordinated note agreements also remain unchanged. Trican will pay customary fees and expenses at prevailing market rates to the revised lending syndicate as a condition of this amendment.
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.
Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com
