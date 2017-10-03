Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Executive Management Changes

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - Trican Well Service Ltd. ("Trican" or the "Company") (TSX:TCW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Baldwin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development effective October 3, 2017. Mr. Baldwin joined Trican as Controller in October 1997 and subsequently held the positions of Manager, Finance and Treasurer. From 2008 until 2013, Mr. Baldwin held the position of Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he served as the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Baldwin will be responsible for all corporate development opportunities and will continue to lead the Corporation's Human Resources, Information Technology/Information Systems, Supply Chain, Organizational Efficiency, and Legal teams as well as continue to support investor relations activities.

"Mike has been an integral part of our team that guided the Company through the last downturn and going forward, will have a key role in overseeing the strategic growth of the Company," said Mr. Dale Dusterhoft, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Trican is also pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Skilnick as Chief Financial Officer effective October 3, 2017. Mr. Skilnick joined Canyon Services Group Inc. ("Canyon") in January 2016 as Vice President and Controller and as part of the acquisition of Canyon, transitioned to Trican as Vice President, Finance on June 2, 2017. Prior to joining Canyon, Mr. Skilnick spent six years as the Chief Financial Officer of a North American drilling contractor, with an additional nine years professional experience within KPMG's audit practice and as Corporate Controller for an international exploration and production company. Mr. Skilnick is a member of both the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and Canada.

In his new role, Mr. Skilnick will be responsible for Trican's accounting, finance, treasury and corporate reporting functions and for supporting investor relations activities.

Mr. Dusterhoft commented that, "Rob's focus and experience on financial matters and strategic planning further bolsters and strengthens the capabilities of Trican's executive team. Rob's philosophy of maintaining a strong balance sheet and focusing on prudent financial management is aligned with the executive team's philosophy and will result in a seamless transition. Rob is a great addition to our team and will be integral to our future success."

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.