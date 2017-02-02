Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Conference Call

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Trican Well Service Ltd. ("Trican") (TSX:TCW) intends to release its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 results on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year End.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/y62bdxcq in your web browser or visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports".

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-844-358-9180 (North America) or 478-219-0187 (outside North America) 15 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Results Conference Call".

The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.